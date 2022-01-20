Why are Australian Open fans yelling “Siuuu!” with tennis players? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration Explained





A new fad has taken hold at the Australian Open tennis tournament, and it includes a sports crossover. Tennis fans in the country below have started shouting a chant similar to ‘boo’, a song used in football. The crowd yells “Siuuu!” during several matches in this year’s tournament. But what does this word mean? Why do tennis fans use a football chant? There aren’t many answers to why fans have decided to sing this word in unison, much to the confusion of professional tennis players, but here’s what we know so far. MORE: Full Draws, TV Coverage, Channels & More to Watch 2022 Australian Open What does “Siuuu!” mean? “Siuuuu!” is a chant used by arguably the world’s most famous footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United. The word translates to “Yes” in his native Portuguese, but Ronaldo expands the word for dramatic effect. It’s the scream he uses when he scores a goal, along with his iconic jump. He started this tradition when he played for Real Madrid from 2009-2018. “Siuuuu!” has taken over the football world everywhere, with other professional players taking advantage of Ronaldo’s celebration, and it now seems to be moving on to other sports. MORE:Novak Djokovic’s Australian Visa Cancelled Why are tennis fans yelling “Siuuu!” with the players? It’s not clear why Australian Open fans decided to “Siuuu!” to this year’s tournament. It is the first time that the song has been recorded at a tennis tournament. So far, the chants have been used in at least two matches, including three well-known men’s tennis players. British player Andy Murray first heard the chants during his first round win on Tuesday. He wasn’t so enthusiastic about the chants, which he thought of as ‘boos’ at first. He found it all distracting. In addition, Murray also endured the chants during one of his practice sessions. MORE: What is the Grand Slam? Then the chants rang out during a match with Daniil Medvedev, the best player of this year’s men’s tournament, as he played against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios on Thursday. first time this happened. During an interview on the track after the game, Jim Courier tried to explain to Medvedev what the audience was doing. Kyrgios introduced the noise from the crowd during his match. He claims the fans did this chant “two and a half hours” between each point. He even called the crowd a “zoo.” However, after his first round win, Kyrgios made the iconic Ronaldo move.

