ELEVEN Acquires Additional Asian Rights | Offers | News





ELEVEN is building its portfolio in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong with a focus on local and locally relevant content that will deliver more than 2,000 hours of live sports to fans by 2022.



It has acquired the rights to the Spanish Copa del Rey, Japan’s T1 Table Tennis League, Malaysian SPL Sepak Takraw League (STL) and a selection of international cricket. Table tennis, badminton and cricket are served to fans in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam. Live coverage of this season’s Copa del Rey and STL will also be available on ELEVEN across the region, with the exception of Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam. ELEVEN’s Copa del Rey coverage kicks off on January 20 with round of 16 matchups featuring players like Real Madrid and Barcelona. A pack of European badminton will be streamed on ELEVEN this month, with a total of 19 European events to be offered over the course of 2022, while live action from the men’s and women’s T1 Table Tennis League in Japan will be delivered to the audience of February. An international cricket package will also be available on ELEVEN this year. Cricket fans can watch Tests, ODIs and T20s featuring the best teams in the world including India, South Africa, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland. ELEVEN has signed a four-year deal for the STL. Coverage of the 2022 season, which started on January 7. The deals build on ELEVEN’s acquisition of the Asian Football Confederation’s rights in 2021. A big month of AFC action kicks off on January 20 with the kick-off of the AFC Asian Womens Cup. The AFC Asian Qualifiers Road to Qatar matches return on January 27. ELEVEN will show every match from both leagues in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam. More sports and more football content will be added to the ELEVEN platforms in the coming weeks. Commenting on the packages, Nick Wilkinson, Asia Pacific director, said: The ELEVEN Group, said: We are excited to expand our operations in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong with an exciting mix of local and locally relevant content. Our ambition is to provide our audiences with a truly dynamic new service to follow the sport they love. Thanks to the partnerships we have built so far, we are well on our way to achieving this mission. We will be working over the coming months to significantly expand our rights portfolio to serve fans across the region in exciting new ways.

