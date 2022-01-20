NCAA Convention: Affiliated Schools Vote on New Constitution

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA member schools voted Thursday to ratify a new, watered-down constitution, paving the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will give more power to schools and conferences.

The vote was overwhelmingly in favor, 801-195, and was the main order at the NCAA’s annual convention.

NCAA President Mark Emmert, in his sports address on the state of the university, said the new constitution was more of a “declaration of independence” that allows each of the association’s three divisions to govern itself.

The new constitution is 18 1/2 pages, less than 43, and contains primarily guiding principles and core values ​​for the NCAA, the largest governing body for college sports in the United States with more than 1,200 member schools and some 460,000 athletes.

The move is just part of a sea change for the NCAA and the first major shift in its governance model since 1996. It comes with hopes it will reduce college sports’ exposure to legal challenges after a resounding Supreme Court reprimand last spring.

For Division II and III, where there are no athletic grants, there will be little or no change, although most dissenting votes during the NCAA’s open forum preceding the full membership vote came from those ranks.

“Why are we still trying to stick together,” Betsy Mitchell, athletic director at CalTech.

In Division I, the goal is a potentially massive overhaul that becomes more challenging and controversial. The figures on the compensation of athletes are an important topic.

Specifically, the new constitution states, “Student-athletes may not be compensated by an affiliated institution for participating in any sport, but may receive educational and other benefits in accordance with guidelines established by their NCAA division.”

The Division I Transformation Committee, co-chaired by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio University athletic director Julie Cromer, will begin work in earnest next week. The 21-member panel, composed primarily of sports executives and university presidents, does not have representation from all 32 Division I conferences.

The committee has been given a monumental task. Division I has 350 schools, with a wide variety of athletic missions and goals. Schools like Texas A&M and Texas have budgets of more than $200 million, but DI also has small private schools that spend less than $10 million a year on sports.

What binds those schools together is competition, like the March Madness basketball tournaments.

The Transformation Committee’s assortment questions include Division I membership requirements; who has a say in rule making across the division; which schools and conferences are automatically granted access to championship events; how the revenues are shared; and what limits, if any, should be placed on financial benefits for athletes?

“We don’t want a model that treats student-athletes as employees,” said Patriot League Commissioner Jen Heppel.

But in a new era where athletes can be paid several thousand dollars by their school just for academic eligibility and they can be compensated by third parties for the use of their names, images and likenesses, what’s going on?

The richest and most powerful football conference, like the SEC and the Big Ten, don’t want to stop spending their wealth on athletes. Much of the rest of Division I is concerned about how to keep up.

“Is there perhaps a new division?” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has suggested.

West Virginia is a member of the Big 12, another of the so-called Power Five whose schools tend to dominate Division I competition along with Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Knights Commission for Intercollegiate Athletics has recommended bringing major college football entirely under the umbrella of the NCAA and creating a separate organization to administer the 10 conferences and 130 schools competing in the Division I Bowl Subdivision.

The NCAA has no jurisdiction over the College Football Playoff and the hundreds of millions in revenue it generates for FBS schools and conferences.

South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell, whose school competes in the Summit League for most sports and the Missouri Valley for soccer, said he believes the Power Five can have the leeway they desire while taking the big-tent approach. of Division I retained.

But first, the Power Five must come to an agreement and how they want to operate.

“Then we can consider how that might end up interacting with a group of schools that certainly have a different funding mechanism,” Sell said.

The transformation committee will meet weekly for the next six months, both in person and online. Emmert has said he hopes the reforms can be implemented as early as August.

