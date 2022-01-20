India Maharajas beat Asia Lions by 6 Wickets | Livescore of Legends Cricket League





Highlights IMR vs ALN Legends Cricket League T20 Match Updates – IMR 179 for 4 (19.1) Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the first match of the Legends Cricket League between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry of Turf 1), Al Amerat.Also Read – India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Yusuf Pathan’s 40-Ball 80 Blitz Helps IMR Beat ASL in Legends League Cricket Opener INDIA MAHARAJAS BEATS ASILE LIONS BY 6 WICKETS, KAIF AND YUSUF PATHAN, HEROES OF THE MATCH | MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN REMOVES YUSUF PATHAN, THINKS INDIA MAHARAJAS INNINGS! MOHAMMAD KAIF AND YUSUF PATHAN CROSS 100-RUN COOPERATION! MOHAMMAD KAIF AND YUSUF PATHAN STEADIES INDIA MAHARAJAS INNINGS! UMAR GUL REMOVES NAMAN OJHA, ASI LIONS ON THE TOP! NUWAN KULASEKARA REMOVES BADRINATH, INDIA MAHARAJAS LOSE TWO WICKETS! SHOAIB AKHTAR REMOVES STUART BINNY, ASI LIONS GET BREAKTHROUGH!Stuart Binny skipped for India in the first by removing Tilla Karatne Dilshan (5) if Munaf Patel from the other end, the screws were tightened that stopped the flow of runs. But Kamran Akmal (25) soon got his rhythm back and set the scoreboard moving by playing some nice shots. Akmal left in an effort to up the ante as was Mohammed Hafeez (13), fired by Irfan Pathan. Upul Tharanga (66)switched quickly and kept Asian lions conflict with a high score before you FROM. It was followed by Misbah-ul-Haqi‘s (44) late blitz that helped Asian lions reach a formidable total of 175 for 7 (20) Bee Al Amerat. Also Read – Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timing & Everything You Need to Know India Maharajas have won the toss and have chosen to field first in the first match of the Legends Cricket League against Asia Lions. Mohammed Kaif leads the team in the absence of Virender Sehwag. Yuvraj Singh misses a spot when both the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yousuf make it to the playing eleven. Misbah-ul-Haq captains the Asia Lions while Shahid Afridi misses the playing XI. Muttiah Muralitharan and Umar Gul will soon be in action in the second innings, along with Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Azhar Mahmood. Also Read – INM vs ASL Team11 Team Prediction Vivo Legends Cricket T20 : Captain, Vice-Captain, Play XIs Match between India Maharajas vs Asia Lions at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00pm IST Jan 20 Plowing: India Maharajas (playing XI): Naman Ojha (w), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel. Asia Lions (playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul. Watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League Live Cricket Score, IMR vs ALN T20 Live Score and IMR vs ALN Live Streaming Online, IMR vs ALN Dream11 Prediction Today and India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

