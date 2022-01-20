Three breakthrough underclassmen to keep Georgia Football in Athens

Georgia football has seen many roster shifts in the past week, and while that’s normal, it’s time for head coach Kirby Smart and the staff to find a way to keep some of these key underclassmen from transferring.

With Jermaine Burton the last to announce he’s leaving, the Dawgs must sit down with their team and talk.

Communication and knowing exactly what players need to stay is essential.

Transfers happen on every team, but the Dawgs just won a national title, so it would be helpful to find a way to keep as many playmakers out of that squad as possible.

Georgia Football needs to keep these three undergrads around and away from the portal.

It’s important for the Dawgs to discourage younger players from making the switch, because that’s how you build depth and teams that are so connected. Georgia was able to win a national championship for several reasons, but one of the biggest is because they played as one.

The Dawgs need to figure out what these youngsters want from a program and try to make it happen. These players chose Georgia for a reason, so if the Dawgs can help them feel better about something, then they should.

Georgia currently has 10 guys in the transfer portal, and while those numbers aren’t great or bad, the Dawgs just need to make sure they know what the players need and stay transparent with them. We’re not speculating or suggesting that any of the three players on this list will transfer, but it’s guys who need to give the Dawgs top priority to keep.