Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Royalty Meets Royalty in LA





The Colorado Avalanche traveled by bus from Orange County to Los Angeles County on a mini road trip through Southern California to cope with the Los Angeles Kings. We’re also getting another nationally televised game tonight on the main ESPN (hopefully we’ll start more in time than last night’s game against the Ducks). Colorado avalanche Talking about the Anaheim Ducks, Avs defeated them last night in a not-so-nice game that casually ended 2-0 for the away side. While it wasn’t pretty, Pavel Francouz was phenomenal, earning the second shutout of his career in the same arena as he had his first shutout nearly a year earlier. The Avs as a whole are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games with an incredible record. If only it wasn’t for that stinking match against the Nashville Predators and referees. Still, this strays from the main point: This team is hot. While the big line failed to score any goals last night, Nazem Kadri continued his redemption tour with an assist on the first goal of the evening and the game-ending empty goal. With Valeri Nichushkin potentially returning from COVID protocol, the two could be reunited on second line. If Nichushkin can’t play tonight, Kiefer Sherwood will be in the lineup. JT Compher would go to the second line and Logan OConnor would go to the third line. forward Gabriel Landeskog (92) – Nathan MacKinnon (29) – Mikko Rantanen (96) Valery Nichushkin (13) – Nazem Kadri (91) – Andre Burakovsky (95) Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) – Alex Newhook (18) – JT Compher (37) Tyson Jost (17) – Mikhail Maltsev (11) – Logan OConnor (25) defenders Devon Toews (7) – Cale Makar (8) Erik Johnson (6) – Samuel Girard (49) Kurtis MacDermid (56) – Jack Johnson (3) Los Angeles Kings The Kings are in second place in the Pacific Division, three points behind the lead Vegas Golden Knights. Yes, you read that right. Second place in the Pacific Division. One of last year’s West Division bottom eaters held up well this season. Veteran captain Anze Kopitar leads the Kings in every statistical category, scoring 12 goals with 23 assists for 35 points over the season in his 40 appearances. He does, however, have a -6, while new recruit Phillip Danault has found a home in LA with a +13. The two will try to bring the Kings closer to an unlikely lead in the Pacific Division. However, they have lost two in a row and came home from a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. forward Alex Iafallo (19) – Anze Kopitar (11) – Dustin Brown (23) Trevor Moore (23) – Phillip Danault (24) – Viktor Arvidsson (33) Alex Turcotte (39) – Rasmus Kupari (89) – Samuel Fagemo (68) Brendan Lemieux (48) – Quinton Byfield (55) – Arthur Kaliyev (34) defenders Mikey Anderson (44) – Drew Doughty (8) Olli Maatta (6) – Matt Roy (3) Tobias Bjornfot (33) – Sean Durzi (50) goalkeeping The reaction from Darcy Kuempers’ injury on Monday looked scary and is if he is out for a long time. He’s going back to the crease to start and continue his solid form that he was in before he got injured. For the Kings, it’s a matter of flipping veteran Jonathan Quick or Cal Petersen for who will start against the Avs.

