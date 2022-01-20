Illini will take on Nebraska in Saturday’s Dual Meet





Illinois in Nebraska When Saturday January 22 // 11 am CT True ARC Pool // Champaign, Ill. Live results Live Stats // Meet the Mobile App CHAMPAGNE, fig. The University of Illinois swimming and diving team is ready to face Nebraska after its double win against Iowa last weekend. The Illini will take on the Huskers at the ARC on Saturday, January 22nd at 11am to commemorate Seniors Day and our annual Splash Bash. “We have another fantastic opportunity this weekend to compete and test ourselves against a strong Nebraska team,” said Head Coach Sue Novitsky “We want to take steps forward as a team and improve last week’s efforts.” After a “perfect” meeting with Iowa on Saturday, all eyes are on Senior Abigail Cabush to lead the way for Orange and Blue. Last weekend, Cabush finished first in all of her events and relays and also clocked the best in the process for a lifetime. sophomore How to get to Bognar and freshmen Sydney Stoll made their own contributions against the Hawkeyes with two first places of their own. EXPLORE THE HUSKERS This weekend’s game marks Nebraska’s first Big Ten matchup of 2022. Nebraska (5-1) last competed as a team on December 10 in a 197-103 win against Omaha. The Huskers have the advantage over the Fighting Illini, 8-6, in the all-time series, including five straight wins from 2015-2020. However, in their most recent matchup at 1/23/21, the Fighting Illini won, 164-136 in Lincoln. In that meeting, How to get to Bognar placed first in all three hair events, and seniors Sydney Kennedy and Emily Bolger also hit the podium in multiple events. ORDER EVENT 200 medley relay 1000 freestyle 200 freestyle 100 backstroke 100 breaststroke 200 butterfly 50 freestyle 1m Diving 100 freestyle 200 backstroke 200 breaststroke 500 freestyle 100 butterfly 3m diving 400 individual medley 400 freestyle relay FOLLOW THE ILLINIA Stay tuned to FIGHTINGILLINI.com for the latest information on swimming and diving with Fighting Illini. Follow Oranje en Blauw on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for even more coverage.

