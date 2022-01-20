Legends League Cricket: Delhi HC refuses to stay Legends League Cricket | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: The Delhi Supreme Court has refused to hold the ‘Legends League Cricket’ in a lawsuit brought by a person who claimed to have devised a tournament featuring retired legendary players. permutations and combinations of “innings” and “overs”.

Judge Asha Menon said that plaintiff Samir Kasal — who alleged that the defendants, i.e. the organizers of ‘Legends League Cricket’, had obscured his idea — failed to make a case for it on the face of it. grant an injunction and that none of the features of his concept reflected original thought.

The plaintiff’s ideas have long been in the public domain and “no one can claim an exclusive right to any of these ideas,” the judge added.

The first edition of ‘Legends League Cricket’ started on January 20 in Oman.

Justice Menon further said that the format of “Legends League Cricket” was “significantly different” from that of the plaintiff and that the defendants’ organizers did not copy any of the plaintiff’s ideas or concepts.

The cricketers cannot be banned from playing for the defendants or any other organizer as the plaintiff cannot claim such an exclusive right, she said.

Nevertheless, in order to protect the plaintiff’s interests, the judge ordered the defendant organizers to “keep clear accounts of their income and expenses related to the competition(s) being organized in Oman (UAE) within a month after the closing of the league matches”.

The court has subpoenaed organizers over Kansal’s lawsuit and said that if a suspension order is passed at this stage, the loss to the defendants, the players, the sponsors, the media partners and the general public cannot be compensated.

“To say that because the plaintiff devised a league match with retired cricketers in a ‘T-10 test format’ to play in venues where there is Indian diaspora, and that his idea had become his exclusive right, is to stretch it to far from being able to claim an injunction against the ‘Legends League Cricket’ tournament organized by the defendants,” the court said on January 19.

“In this case, the fundamental similarity will be the ‘game of cricket’ and no one can claim the copyright of the ‘game of cricket’. Various permutations and combinations in the format of playing the ‘game of cricket’ are in developed over time It is therefore reasonable that there can also be no copyright on the evolution of cricket over a period of time, from a ‘5 Day Test Match Series’ to the last of ‘T-20 Matches/One-Dayers’ Such permutations and combinations would involve “innings” and “overs,” it added.

The claimant, represented by senior lawyer Sandeep Sethi and lawyer Srivats Kaushal, argued in court that he was a well-known figure in the sports industry and had collaborated with the organizers of the accused in holding a restricted two-team cricket tournament, namely: “Asia XI” and “World XI” consist of cricketing legends from around the world who have since retired.

The plaintiff argued that while a tournament as conceptualized by him could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, he subsequently learned through media reports that the defendants were hosting a tournament similar to his own, called “Legends League.” cricket”.

In its order, the court noted that there was no document proving that there was a “firm contract” involving mutual obligations between the plaintiff and the defendants, and that the claim of “confidentiality” against the defendants, as stated by the the plaintiff is stated, cannot continue indefinitely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/delhi-hc-refuses-to-stay-legends-league-cricket/articleshow/89023959.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos