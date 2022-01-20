Sports
New ASU football sign bashes Arizona Wildcats: ‘Nothing personal’
Last year, some Arizona state football fans got together to have some fun at the expense of the Arizona Wildcats, and paid for a Billboard “Don’t feel sorry for the Kitty” on I-10 near Tucson.
They seem to be at it again.
The billboard, at Casa Grande, has been updated.
Now, instead of referring to the Sun Devils’ 70-7 win over the Wildcats in 2020, it’s referring to all five of ASU’s most recent victories over Arizona in football.
42-30 in 2017, 41-40 in 2018, 24-14 in 2019, 70-7 in 2020 and 38-15 in 2021.
The billboard also features the words “Nothing personal,” which is a pun on last season’s Arizona football motto: “It’s personal.”
Lake:ASU Football Billboard Gets ‘Update’ After Arizona Wildcats Beat Basketball Sun Devils
Sun Devil Bron reported that the billboard last year “was paid for by VIP members of our community, the Devils Sanctuary, who wanted to remind Arizona fans of the most lopsided game in Territorial Cup history.”
It’s not the first time Arizona’s slogan has backfired on the Wildcats.
The slogan became somewhat of a rallying cry for the opposition this season, with several teams tweeting about it throughout the season.
After San Diego State defeated the Wildcats in the second game of the season, Aztec’s Twitter account cast some shadow on Arizona’s sloganwhen it tweeted a photo with the following text:
“We took it personally. Have a nice flight home tonight. #Win22 #GoAztecs.”
Lake:ASU football picked to finish behind Arizona in early 2022 Pac-12 football projection
Then, after losing to FCS opponent NAU (Arizona’s 15th consecutive loss at the time), NAU coaches used the phrase in celebration, apparently yelling “It’s personal. We run this state” (and some other stuff).
Other teams also used the slogan after beating the Wildcats, including ASU after beating Arizona for the fifth time in a row.
Now there is a billboard to remind the Wildcats of their five consecutive losses to the Sun Devils on the drive to or from the Valley.
Arizona’s next chance to beat ASU in football will come on November 25, 2022 when the Wildcats Host the Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium.
Interestingly, a Pac-12 Insider recently de Wildcats finish next season for the Sun Devils.
Lake:Arizona State Soccer Records Prediction: How Many Wins Will Sun Devils Get in 2022?
Lake:Arizona Football Records Prediction: How Many Wins Will Wildcats Take in the 2022 Season?
Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

