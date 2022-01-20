Daniil Medvedev beats audience with ‘low IQ’ at Australian Open





Daniil Medvedev, the world’s No. 2 ranked tennis player, played Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, and like so many others who have played since the tournament started on Monday, he quickly became annoyed and angry. to what the crowd sang. The Aussie Open crowd, known as one of the wildest in all tennis, has started using Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “siuuu” party cry during matches. Many tennis players are baffled and frustrated, because to the untrained ear they sound exactly like booing. Medvedev, who never shied away from playing the villain role with tennis spectators, thought he heard fans screaming between his first and second serve, and scolded the crowd after beating Kyrgios. The crowd also shouted “siuuu” as Jim Courier tried to interview him on the field, prompting Medvedev to ask the crowd to “show some respect” for Courier. Later, Medvedev got even sharper remarks when he spoke to Eurosport. It’s not everyone who does it,” Medvedev said, “but those who do it probably have low IQs. Medvedev is not alone in complaining. Andy Murray thought the audience was chasing him, calling the sound “incredibly annoying” and “painful.” Liam Broady, the player who defeated Kyrgios in the first round, said the experience during the match was “absolutely terrible”. After his win over Broady, Kyrgios also commented on the chants of the audience. It’s just stupid, I can’t believe they did it so many times,” Kyrgios said via The Guardian. “They were doing something with Ronaldo. Ronaldo does it every time he scores. It’s like I thought they would do it for about 10 minutes. They did it for two and a half hours, like every point. I don’t know why But I don’t know It was a zoo out there. As the audience continued to sing on Thursday, they were clearly not deterred by Kyrgios’ disapproval.

