Pick up remote cables to make for week 16

Special for Yahoo Sports

Accumulation of injuries. Olympic lineups. All Star sniffs. Player media hijinks.

While these topics have made the recent hockey headlines, let’s focus on fantasy. Other than the absent, none of these areas directly affect our lineups. And we can’t really do anything to prevent players from missing games.

Don’t forget to check out RotoWire for the latest news and in-depth material for your daily/weekly activities.

Almost included a repeat, but chosen a new candidate worthy of consideration. See below if you can find out who it is.

(Scheduled rates/statistics as of January 20.)

forward

Dominican Cuban, CHI (Yahoo: 31%)

It hasn’t been long since Kubalik scored 30 goals in his first NHL campaign. He has shown reliability for points and shots, but seems to get less attention in Chicago due to other more well-known names up front. Kubalik has also been streaky this season, but has often turned that around by producing in trusses. His most recent six-game scoreless run was countered with goals in three straights and a power-play assist for the Blackhawks first unit. With a top six finish and a knack for putting pucks on the net, Kubalik should be on more rosters.

Blake Coleman, CGY (Yahoo: 26%)

Coleman would never be considered a great goalscorer, but he has always helped in other areas. That’s the case again this year after just four goals and three assists, plus 80 shots, 62 hits, 27 PIM and 21 blocks in his first three months with the Flames. Coleman has since recovered with three hits and two helpers to go with 27 shots including 12 (!) on January 4, 15 hits and seven blocks. Not much man-benefit-duty to speak of, though the lineup of Calgary’s second equally strong trio and superb overall productivity makes it a worthy fantasy addition.

Joel Farabee, PHI (Yahoo: 22%)

Farabee started the season with three consecutive multipoint shows, but quickly fell out of favor by only scoring a goal from the next 14 games. He has picked up the pace since returning last month with eight points, 24 shots and 18 hits while logging nearly 20 minutes a night. Farabee has been out of PPP since Game 3 but has the opportunity to improve based on his lead power play role. There’s the downside of a bad plus-minus thanks to the Flyers’ defensive battle, though its advantage can’t be ignored.

Story continues

Robby Fabbri, DET (Yahoo: 6%)

Ill health has dogged Fabbri throughout his career, but he has only missed two games this year. He also bounces along the lines, but is next to them Tyler Bertuzzi for five-on-five and power play. Fabbri’s two goals and assist over the last seven may have been mediocre, although no one will complain about the 24 shots and 15 hits on the same stretch. Detroit’s offensive output may not match his talent, but you won’t find many players available in more than 90 percent of leagues involved in a significant number of offensive opportunities.

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM (Yahoo: 5%)

Yamamoto’s has endured the criticism of its size for years and has mostly proven doubters wrong. He hasn’t done particularly well this season, but has recently been boosted to skate at equal strength with both of Edmonton’s elite centers. The 22nd pick from 2017 has racked up seven points in his last seven games, as he joined the dynamic duo on the league’s most dangerous and best-producing men’s advantage. You might want to keep an eye on Yamamoto’s situation for the next few games before picking him up, though it seems like a smart move to grab a dynamic winger before others do.

Now could be the right time for fantasy hockey managers to add Kailer Yamamoto. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Colton Sissons, NSH (Yahoo: 5%)

The column covers a couple of Preds and that is probably due to the club’s significant offensive increase compared to previous seasons. With a career-high 30 points, Sissons is by no means a scoring juggernaut. But since December 16, he has been a remarkable cross-category achiever, with two goals, six assists, 31 hits and 113 faceoff wins. Being a third-line center isn’t glamorous, but Sissons has quietly shown that flash and popularity aren’t required to become a useful fantasy actor.

Matthew Boldy, MIN (Yahoo: 4%)

It’s no surprise that Boldy got off to a quick start in Minnesota as he broke through both the NCAA and the AHL at more than a point-per-game pace. The first selection of The Wild in 2019 has already clicked with Kevin Fiala, collecting four points, nine shots and a plus-7 of 16:27 average over his first four outings. Boldy was placed with the taxi crew on Tuesday, but could leave on Friday. And even if the stats go down, he’s too talented to be available in more than 95 percent of leagues.

Jarnkrok Street, SEA (Yahoo: 1%)

Jarnkrok’s first 12 appearances for the expansion franchise turned out to be forgettable by not finding the match sheet. But since his absence for more than a week, the veteran has gone for four goals, six assists, 23 shots and 52 faceoff wins. Jarnkrok is also a leading member of both special teams groups as he posts three PPPs. With how often the Kraken roster fluctuates, there’s no guarantee he’ll stay at the first man advantage or top six. But Jarnkrok has done enough lately to fit somewhere in your lineup.

defenders

Jeff Petry, MA (Yahoo: 41%)

Even with a win on Tuesday, Montreal still occupies the bottom of the standings. That fact alone may deter poolies from adding many of their players, especially one who has struggled with just four points after racking up over 40 points in each of the last four campaigns. However, Petry came alive in the last three games with a goal, assist, six PIM, 10 hits and six blocks. Chris Wideman has often functioned as the Habs’ lead power-play blueliner when available, although one would assume Petry will eventually reclaim his place at the top of the food chain.

Esa Lindell, DAL (Yahoo: 19%)

While Lindell was never elite, he has at least been a reliable performer for most of his NHL career. The attack won’t surprise anyone, but it does get warm at times to add to an already impressive crop. That happened last week as Lindell produced points in three straight to go with six shots, eight hits and six blocks. With a bit of man advantage and a substantial penalty-killing position in his over 23 minutes and being locked in the top four, he qualifies as a fine pick-up in the lower lineup.

Sean Durzi, LA (Yahoo: 3%)

I accidentally dropped Durzi after five goalless games, so of course he scored a goal and two assists last Thursday. The totals for shots, hits and blocks are adequate, although its appeal mainly comes from including six of its 11 points on the power play. Durzi’s ice age is below average and Drew Doughty will continue to act from the back as the Kings’ main attacker, but the 23-year-old could easily be ranked as their second-best attacking D-man.

Janis Moser, ARI (Yahoo: 1%)

Could Moser be the next great Swiss defender? Judging by his initial North American numbers, that could eventually happen. Moser carried over the 30 points from his last season in his home country to 12 in 18 AHL games. And it only took him three outings with the Coyotes to get noticed with a two-goal performance. Moser would impress again on Monday with two more points. However, his responsibilities have already started to diminish with the return of Jakob Chychrun, so keep an eye on his progress before adding him.

goalkeepers

Ville Husso, STL (Yahoo: 24%)

Ever since Jordan Binnington returned from COVID protocols in mid-December, he has gone 3-3 with a 3.75 GAA and a save rate of 0.892. Husso also missed time with a lower body injury, though he recorded three straight wins accompanied by a 1.67/.947 line. Obviously that’s a small sample size for the Finn and Binnington can still shrug off the inactivity, but it’s not like the latter was great with a 2.81 GAA in 12 appearances before being sidelined. If nothing else, Husso should start one of the back-to-backs this weekend and provide security if Binnington continues to underperform.

Samuel Montembeault, MON (Yahoo: 2%)

Seven consecutive outings is nothing to brag about unless the most recent was stopping 48 out of 51 shots. That’s exactly what Montembeault did in Dallas on Tuesday, marking Montreal’s first win in the regulations since Nov. 27. Of Jake Allen off indefinitely and Carey Price‘s return unknown, Montembeault will likely stick with the No. 1 role. That doesn’t exactly sound like an appropriate fantasy addition, as the Habs aren’t great defensively, but it will help if you’re looking for a fill-in and your competition counts.

(Players to consider from previous columns: Nazem Kadri, Brandon Saad, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared McCann, Lucas Raymond, Ryan Hartman, Anthony Cirelli, Ryan Johansen, Trevor Zegras, Nino Niederreiter, Ivan Barbashev, Mats Zuccarello, Evgenii Dadonov, Robert Thomas, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Boone Jenner, Craig Smith, Troy Terry, Matt Duchene, Tanner Jeannot, Mikael Granlund, JT Compher, Sonny Milano, Jonathan Dahlen, Jamie Drysdale, Moritz Seider, Shayne Gostisbehere, Adam Boqvist, Matt Grzelcyk, Damon Severson, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Bowen Byram, Tuukka Rask, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jake Oettinger, Kaapo Kahkonen, James Reimer, Pavel Francouz, Karel Vejmelka)