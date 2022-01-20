Titans to decide Derrick Henry status against Bengals on Friday





King Henry’s return is near. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that Derrick Henry’s decline is “progressing well” as he moves up ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry has been out of action since Week 8 after undergoing foot surgery but is expected to be activated Friday from injured reserve and good to go for the Tennessee playoff opener this weekend. “We’ll see tomorrow and make a decision about him,” Vrabel said. “Of course I think his workload probably increased over the course of the week.” Henry was assigned to return from injured reserve on January 5. The Titans have 21 days to bring him back into the active roster, and it looks like they will with time left before their clash against the Bengals. The running back’s return can’t come soon enough for some of his star teammates. “It will definitely give us some confidence,” said Titans recipient AJ Brown. “He’s a great player. I think he’s the best in my opinion to run back into the game. If we have him back, have that confidence with him, anytime, he could go for 70. That gives trust us. So we’re excited.” In the first eight games of the season, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries. Despite missing nine regular season games, he still finished ninth in the league in rushing yards. Henry said on Wednesday that “we’ll see where I am Saturday” when it comes to his availability against Cincy. But if images from the practice and reports from Nashville this week are any indication, Henry will be back in the fold. The top-seeded Titans have done well on the ground without Henry in the lineup, leaning on D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard to varying degrees of efficiency. Henry’s return would be a boon to the backfield, but it doesn’t necessarily mean an assured win. “We all know what Derrick Henry can do when he’s there,” said left-tackle Taylor Lewan. “It’s exciting to add Derrick to the mix, if that happens, but just because there are 22 in the game doesn’t mean we’re going to win automatically.” Tennessee will host ET Cincinnati Saturday at 4:30 PM.

