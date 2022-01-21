Cricket: Joe Root’s demands to reset first-class play will not take place for at least 12 MONTHS

Joe Roots’ demand for a reset for English first-class cricket won’t be until 12 months from now.

Test captain Root pushed for the traditional form of the game to be prioritized, mimicking the focus on white-ball cricket following the abysmal 2015 World Cup after the Ashes ended disastrously.

But the ECB says they were already committed to a skeletal domestic structure and details were provided on Thursday when the 2022 fixtures were unveiled.

England captain seeks reset to first-class match, but will have to wait a year

Root’s English stars were recently humiliated 4-0 in Australia’s Ashes Test series

Half of the 16 rounds of County Championship matches will be replayed in the book months of April and September, although a more even spread over midsummer has been created in response to last year’s lack of four-day cricket between June 1 and September. August 29.

Then there were only three rounds left, leaving Englands Test players with no competitive preparation for the home series with India, but five will span that 90-day period this year, and first-class representative matches against touring teams New Zealand and South Africa have also registered.

County cricket director Neil Snowball said: There is no way this match schedule will be the answer to all the problems. It’s a step up from last year, but don’t expect it to be all we need to tackle some of the challenges of red ball cricket. Hopefully we can start making changes from 2023.

Snowball advised Yorkshire supporters to plan top-level cricket, punishing relegation for mishandling the Azeem Rafiq affair.

England’s domestic structure focuses on shorter forms of the game, including the Hundred

The Hundred dominates August and the Royal London Cup final returns to a Saturday in September after the derogatory cut to midweek in 2021.

Meanwhile, English women started their Ashes challenge the same way the men did with a crushing defeat to Australia.

Although England posted a challenging 169 for four in the first of the three Twenty20s launching these multi-format Ashes, it was nowhere near enough.

Tahlia McGrath, who had taken three of England’s four wickets, crushed an unbeaten 91 as Australia swept home to Adelaide with three overs to spare. Danni Wyatt hit 70-of-54 balls for England, but in response McGrath and captain Meg Lanning shared an uninterrupted second-wicket score of 144.

Australia took two points for victory, and England will have to hit back tomorrow and Sundays T20s, before next weeks Test.