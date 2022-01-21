Teen sensation guns for table tennis gold at SEA Games

Tran Mai Ngoc jumped into the air and screamed to celebrate her championship point. She had just become the second-youngest national champion ever at the age of 17, proving herself the future of Vietnamese table tennis.

Tran Mai Ngoc wins the 2021 National Table Tennis Championship at the age of 17, becoming the second youngest champion in history. Photo nhandan.vn

Ngoc has risen through the ranks faster than the coaches had planned, taking just eight years to top the national podium. Now she will be a key athlete in helping the country achieve top results in international tournaments.

The teenager’s upcoming task is the women’s single gold at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi. It is a title that Vietnam has not yet won at the biennial competition.

Journey to the top

Born in Binh Duong province, Ngoc and her twin sister Tran Ngoc Nga became fatherless when they were two. They lived in poverty with their mother, a garment worker.

Tran Mai Ngoc poses with the trophy of the 2021 National Table Tennis Championship. Photo nhandan.vn

Despite living a hard life, the mother sent the girls to a local table tennis club, which quickly became an enduring passion for them. They then became acquainted with the H Ni T&T Club, which offered free training for poor junior athletes.

“I had no idea if they could play table tennis, but it was H Ni T&T’s charity program, so I accepted them,” said coach Vu Manh Cuong.

“The mother and two nine-year-old girls traveled with us to Hanoi. When she came home, the children cried a lot. And we had to take turns taking care of them. They stayed in the club, practiced with us and visited their hometown only once a day. years. Time flies fast. It’s been almost a decade.”

Under the three-time SEA Games champion, the girls, especially Ngc, made remarkable progress and showed their talent in many junior tournaments.

Ngoc, 15, was picked to compete in the 2019 national championship after her senior Nguyen Thi Nga, who was the defending champion, was unable to compete. The youngest participant in the tournament made an impressive debut with three silver medals, including one in the women’s singles.

Ngoc’s performance was much better than her coach Cuong could have imagined.

Cuong said he knew his dark equestrian could do something, but three silvers in her first national championship was unexpected at such a young age.

She was the youngest member of the Vietnam team and the youngest participant in the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019.

A year later, she became first in the National Best Table Tennis Players Tournament.

In the national championship of recent months, Ngoc performed brilliantly to become national champion.

The 17-year-old sailed right through the early rounds with little effort. However, she met a challenge in defending champion Mai Hoang My Trang, who defeated Ngocin in the 2019 final. But in their second meeting, Ngoc defeated the 12-time winner 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

Tran Mai Ngoc (left) defeats 12-time champion Mai Hoang My Trang in the quarter-finals of the 2021 National Table Tennis Championship. Photo nhandan.vn

In the final, Ngoc continued his epic performance, beating Nguyen Thuy Kieu My 4-0 to take the crown. She is the second youngest champion of the 39 season tournament, the youngest being Nhan Vi Quan who won when she was 15 in 1988.

Star in the making

“Ngoc, like men, has powerful blows and her serve is heavy. Her drives are also weapons that can create challenges that rivals forever,” Cuong said.

Phan Anh Tuan, chief of the table tennis department of the Vietnam Sport Administration (USA), told reporters after Ngoc was awarded the gold medal that USA officials and her club managers would discuss how Ngoc can provide strong support to build an international to reach the top level.

He said that the talented athlete would have a foreign coach to lift her. Ngoc, who has just completed a two-week training in Hungary, will also enjoy more international courses and tournaments to hone her skills.

Ngoc has shown her strong progress. She is young but chooses an attacking style, which helps her overcome strong opponents. Her championship title was the result of diligence and strong will, Tuan said.

She is thin and has good footwork which allows her to reach the ball faster and easier which in turn helps her play a wider variety of strokes. However, it has some drawbacks. Her forehand drives are good, but her backhand needs improvement.

Tran Mai Ngoc celebrates a winning run in the women’s singles final of the National Table Tennis Championship on December 4. Photo nhandan.vn

He added that the teen was a national hopeful at these Mays SEA Games, where the hosts expect to earn at least two gold medals.

Two years ago, after winning silver, Ngoc said she couldn’t believe her eyes even when she held the medal in her hands. It’s a miracle and after that I lived in a happy feeling for many days, she said.

This time, Ngoc has a golden miracle ahead of me: I’m on cloud nine. Now I want to be at the top of the podium for the SEA Games.”

