San Francisco 49ers ready to have Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa against Green Bay Packers





SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After a trio of injuries to key players in the past week, the San Francisco 49ers will likely have all three players available for Saturday night’s NFC divisional round with the Green Bay Packers. Neither linebacker Fred Warner nor quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made an appearance in the injury report Thursday, and defensive Nick Bosa is nearly back and pulling a questionable tag. That means Warner’s sprained right ankle feels better and Garoppolo will play through a sprained right shoulder and thumb. Bosa has yet to take one more step to get through the concussion protocol, but coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his optimism that this will happen. “It looks good,” Shanahan said on Thursday. 2 Related All week the Niners expressed confidence that all three players could play at Green Bay, but Bosa’s standings were the highest in the air given the unpredictable nature of head injuries. Bosa sustained the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s win against the Dallas Cowboys when teammate DJ Jones accidentally punched him in the helmet with his knee as they faced quarterback Dak Prescott. The Niners played the rest of that game without Bosa. He had limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday, a sign that he is heading in the right direction. “He has come a long way by following NFL protocol there,” defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday. “Definitely need him there.” Garoppolo’s injury was a surprise addition on Monday when Shanahan announced he sustained a “slightly” sprained right shoulder in the game in Dallas. That was on top of the torn ligament in his right thumb that he was already working on. On Tuesday, Garoppolo indicated it would be good to go up against the Packers, but he made no guarantees, offering only that he would “feel it all week”. Garoppolo had a limited presence in Tuesday’s light training, but was listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Garoppolo acknowledged that the shoulder problem is affecting his throwing ability, as has the thumb injury, but he doesn’t intend to let it interfere too much. “It’s play-off football,” said Garoppolo. “We know what time it is and there is no time to rest now.” After spraining his right ankle with just under nine minutes left against the Cowboys, Warner wasted little time in assuring he would be okay. He had had tests done on his ankle Monday morning, and once they revealed it wasn’t a high ankle sprain, he was confident he could play against the Packers. He took to Twitter shortly afterwards to proclaim as such and, like Garoppolo, was restricted on Tuesdays before full practice Wednesdays and Thursdays. “The fact that the MRI results were great was certainly good news,” Warner said. “The way I feel gives me a lot of confidence for Saturday.” Elsewhere in Niners’ injury report, cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive end Jordan Willis are also listed as questionable. For the second week in a row, no one on the active roster has been designated as out or doubtful for the weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33110843/san-francisco-49ers-poised-jimmy-garoppolo-fred-warner-nick-bosa-green-bay-packers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos