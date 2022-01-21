World-class 15,000-seat cricket stadium to San Jose?





Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Could Become The Flagship Of Major League Cricket’s Bay Area Franchise



Major League Cricket (MLC) and the County of Santa Clara have announced the approval of an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) to proceed with lease negotiations and design approvals for developing a world-class cricket stadium on a 14-acre parcel of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds site in San Jos. The development would entail a significant multimillion-dollar investment by Major League Cricket for stadium construction, with MLC planning to partner with internationally renowned architects HKS to design a premier cricket destination in North America. The ENA marks a significant step forward in the development process and outlines key dates and commitments over the next 12 months for both Major League Cricket and the County of Santa Clara to agree on the conditions and obtain the approvals needed for the construction of a stadium with a maximum capacity of 15,000. The location and demographics make the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds a perfect fit for the development of a tent home for the the world’s second most popular sport, with one of America’s Biggest Cricket Fanbases in the Bay Area. NEWS: The first of several stadium development updates coming in 2022! Major League Cricket Venue in San Jose Takes Major Step Forward with County of Santa Clara. Find all DETAILS here https://t.co/NcVXfUUyrM#MLC pic.twitter.com/uOaDHo0iTe Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) January 19, 2022 The stadium is an important part of the proposed redevelopment of the 150-acre Santa Clara County Fairgrounds campground, located in the heart of Santa Clara County and San Jos. the stadium will be home to Major League Crickets Bay Area franchise and serve as a major hub for US national teams. It would also be a potential venue for major international cricket events. USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is also bidding for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles. Cricket is a sport that is growing in popularity in the US and Santa Clara County, said Otto Lee, County of Santa Clara District 3 Supervisor. The addition of an international cricket venue to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds would help attract large numbers of visitors from all over the world to the region. We look forward to finalizing plans with Major League Cricket to move forward with this exciting development for Santa Clara County. Major League Crickets plans for an international-quality cricket stadium in one of the country’s most vibrant and diverse metropolitan regions add to the fantastic momentum for cricket growth nationwide, said Paraag Marathe, president of the US Cricket Board. The Bay Area and Silicon Valley, in particular, are an ideal location for this development to serve as a potential venue for future major international events and as a home stadium for the US national team games. The stadium plans include: state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions and an international quality field to meet ICC accreditation and enable the venue to host the highest levels of international cricket matches. “The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds has a strategic plan and vision for our future as a premier sports and entertainment destination and the addition of this stadium is one of those key components,” said Abraham Andrade, Executive Director of Fairgrounds Management Corporation (FMC), which manages the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. “We will continue to announce additional exciting growth strategies in the coming months, as well as celebrate important milestones like this one along the way.” Major League Cricket is excited about the prospect of developing an international-quality cricket stadium in a location accessible to so many Bay Area cricket fans, said Sameer Mehta, co-founder of Major League Cricket. We are grateful to the County of Santa Clara for exploring how the Fairgrounds location can serve as a world-class home for Major League Cricket and USA Cricket. Major League Cricket, America’s first professional T20 cricket league, represents the most ambitious and transformative venture ever undertaken in the American cricket landscape. Focused on hosting world-class Twenty20 cricket for American cricket fans, MLC will feature top players from around the world and provide a stage for domestic cricketers to showcase their talents to a global audience. Six teams are expected to begin play in major cities across the country starting in the summer of 2023. Development plans in Santa Clara County follow the already-announced Major League Cricket stadium approved for construction in Grand Prairie , Texas. The development of Fairgrounds would be a flagship home for cricket to the areas with rich sports landscape, with the Bay Area already home to the San Francisco 49ers (NFL), the San Jos Earthquakes (MLS), and the San Jos Sharks (NHL). Read more on the Province of Santa Clara.







