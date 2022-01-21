Sports
Gophers hockey faces huge adversity, not to mention No. 3 Michigan
Excuse Bob Motzko if he keeps looking over his shoulder, wondering where the next hit will come from. Since his Gophers men’s hockey team took a sweep at Michigan State on January 8, Motzko has seen the following:
* Forwarders Jaxon Nelson and Rhett Pitlick sidelined by injuries, defender Brock Faber and forward Aaron Huglen sidelined by COVID-19;
*Goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine leaves the team to sign with Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL;
* And Alaska, an orphan under 500 from the defunct WCHA, waltzes into the 3M Arena in Mariucci and causes a series split, with Minnesota suffering an embarrassing defeat in the final.
“Is there going to be more besides Michigan?” asked Motzko.
That has yet to be determined, but the Big Ten-leading and third-ranked Wolverines (18-6-1) will present a formidable challenge to the No. 11 Gophers (13-9) at 8pm Friday (ESPNU) and 6:30pm Saturday (BTN) at Mariucci. Just as Minnesota gained traction with its sweep at East Lansing, it now faces a pivotal series against Michigan, a team with seven NHL rosters in the first round.
With Saturday’s 3-2 loss to an Alaska team that arrived in Minneapolis with a 5-15-1 record, the Gophers dropped from No. 8 to No. 12 in the PairWise Ratings, the mathematical formula the NCAA uses to rank. help determine and seed his tournament field with 16 teams.
While they aren’t in the bubble yet to make it to the NCAA tournament, the Gophers can afford many more missteps. That becomes even more important when you factor in the absence of top scorer Ben Meyers, standout freshman Matthew Knies and top defender Faber for most of February as they will be joining the US Olympic team.
“Right after the game” [Saturday] we had a little pow-wow,” said Meyers, a junior captain. “It was like, ‘Okay, enough is enough.’ ”
Playing Michigan should get the attention of the Gophers. The Wolverines have 29 points in Big Ten play, four for Minnesota, which has played two conference games less than both Michigan and second-place Ohio State. When the Gophers and Wolverines met on December 3-4 in Ann Arbor, Minnesota rolled 5-1 in the opener before Michigan responded with a 6-2 win in the final.
“They’re a very capable team, just like us, and we just have to come out and play the way we can, and we feel like we’re going to get the result we want,” said Meyers. “It’s who isn’t. “Make no mistakes and who will win puck fights.”
Michigan has been good at winning puck fights all season, starting with wins over Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Mankato to claim the Ice Breaker Tournament in Duluth and expanding through its active four-game winning streak built on sweeps of defending Massachusetts and Penn State National Champion.
Strikers Brendon Brisson (15 goals, 15 assists) and Matty Beniers (14-16) share the team leader with 30 points, and right behind his striker Kent Johnson (6-23-29) and defenders Owen Power (3-21-24 ) and Luke Hughes (9-13-22). Power was Buffalo’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL drawing, with Beniers going No. 2 to Seattle, Hughes No. 4 to New Jersey and Johnson No. 5 to Columbus.
“They’re holding the puck,” Motzko said. “They will try to squeeze every gram out of a game.”
The Gophers counter with the red-hot Meyers line in which Knies and freshman Chaz Lucius take center stage. In the past six games, starting with the Michigan series, the “Niners” line of No. 39 Meyers, No. 89 Knees and No. 29 Lucius combined has netted 10 goals and 12 assists.
The good news for the Gophers is that Faber and Huglen are returning, so they will only miss the injured Nelson and Pitlick.
“We just need to settle in to get the ship right again,” Motzko said.
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/gophers-mens-hockey-season-turns-into-resilience-test-with-michigan-visiting/600137864/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022