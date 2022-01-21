Gophers hockey faces huge adversity, not to mention No. 3 Michigan

Excuse Bob Motzko if he keeps looking over his shoulder, wondering where the next hit will come from. Since his Gophers men’s hockey team took a sweep at Michigan State on January 8, Motzko has seen the following:

* Forwarders Jaxon Nelson and Rhett Pitlick sidelined by injuries, defender Brock Faber and forward Aaron Huglen sidelined by COVID-19;

*Goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine leaves the team to sign with Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL;

* And Alaska, an orphan under 500 from the defunct WCHA, waltzes into the 3M Arena in Mariucci and causes a series split, with Minnesota suffering an embarrassing defeat in the final.

“Is there going to be more besides Michigan?” asked Motzko.

That has yet to be determined, but the Big Ten-leading and third-ranked Wolverines (18-6-1) will present a formidable challenge to the No. 11 Gophers (13-9) at 8pm Friday (ESPNU) and 6:30pm Saturday (BTN) at Mariucci. Just as Minnesota gained traction with its sweep at East Lansing, it now faces a pivotal series against Michigan, a team with seven NHL rosters in the first round.

With Saturday’s 3-2 loss to an Alaska team that arrived in Minneapolis with a 5-15-1 record, the Gophers dropped from No. 8 to No. 12 in the PairWise Ratings, the mathematical formula the NCAA uses to rank. help determine and seed his tournament field with 16 teams.

While they aren’t in the bubble yet to make it to the NCAA tournament, the Gophers can afford many more missteps. That becomes even more important when you factor in the absence of top scorer Ben Meyers, standout freshman Matthew Knies and top defender Faber for most of February as they will be joining the US Olympic team.

“Right after the game” [Saturday] we had a little pow-wow,” said Meyers, a junior captain. “It was like, ‘Okay, enough is enough.’ ”

Playing Michigan should get the attention of the Gophers. The Wolverines have 29 points in Big Ten play, four for Minnesota, which has played two conference games less than both Michigan and second-place Ohio State. When the Gophers and Wolverines met on December 3-4 in Ann Arbor, Minnesota rolled 5-1 in the opener before Michigan responded with a 6-2 win in the final.

“They’re a very capable team, just like us, and we just have to come out and play the way we can, and we feel like we’re going to get the result we want,” said Meyers. “It’s who isn’t. “Make no mistakes and who will win puck fights.”

Michigan has been good at winning puck fights all season, starting with wins over Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Mankato to claim the Ice Breaker Tournament in Duluth and expanding through its active four-game winning streak built on sweeps of defending Massachusetts and Penn State National Champion.

Strikers Brendon Brisson (15 goals, 15 assists) and Matty Beniers (14-16) share the team leader with 30 points, and right behind his striker Kent Johnson (6-23-29) and defenders Owen Power (3-21-24 ) and Luke Hughes (9-13-22). Power was Buffalo’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL drawing, with Beniers going No. 2 to Seattle, Hughes No. 4 to New Jersey and Johnson No. 5 to Columbus.

“They’re holding the puck,” Motzko said. “They will try to squeeze every gram out of a game.”

The Gophers counter with the red-hot Meyers line in which Knies and freshman Chaz Lucius take center stage. In the past six games, starting with the Michigan series, the “Niners” line of No. 39 Meyers, No. 89 Knees and No. 29 Lucius combined has netted 10 goals and 12 assists.

The good news for the Gophers is that Faber and Huglen are returning, so they will only miss the injured Nelson and Pitlick.

“We just need to settle in to get the ship right again,” Motzko said.