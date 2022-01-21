Australia vs India, Ashes, team news, roster, analysis, video, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell

Cameron Green at seven, Mitch Marsh at eight and Alex Carey at nine.

They are names often seen higher in any batting formation, but Chris Rogers believes something radical in the roster will be needed in 2022 if Australia is to build on their momentum from a successful Ashes campaign.

You can look at it with fresh eyes, a little fresh look really, the side you might have ended up with in the Ashes isn’t necessarily the side you pick in those circumstances, former Australian opener turned Victorian coach Rogers told foxsports.com. ouch.

After a quiet testing calendar since the advent of Covid-19, which has meant Australia hasn’t played a test outdoors in two years, Pat Cummins’ men will tour the subcontinent three times this year.

Glenn Maxwell (R) and Steve Smith (L) are the only two current Australian batsmen to score in India for centuries. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

While Pakistan is believed to help the quicks, their tours of Sri Lanka and India are expected to be dominated by spin bowling for the next year.

Of the team that finished the Ashes in Hobart, only Steve Smith has scored a century in India.

The only other player in the country to hit three figures is Glenn Maxwell, who played the last of his seven Tests in their seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in 2017. Earlier that year, Maxwell scored 104 in their draw against India, one of only two games Australia has not lost in India since 2004.

Australia has regularly played two spinners on Indian and Sri Lankan soils where they have won just two Tests since their historic series wins in 2004 under Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, but the emergence of all-rounder Cameron Green could allow the tourists to get creative with their XI.

Green, 22, took 13 wickets at 15.76 to finish with the sixth most wickets over the five match test series.

Still, the talented quick attack of 37.2 was only surpassed by Pat Cummins (36.1) and Scott Boland (27).

His dynamic bowling, where he is able to hit the mid 140s, could be used instead of playing a specialist quickly, boosting punching power.

Green gets Australia rolling!

What’s more, Rogers believes Australia could even use Mitch Marsh, who averages 38.64 with the ball and took a five-wicket haul in his last Test against England in 2019, along with Green and Cummins in their attack to order as deep as possible.

It will be very different conditions and whether you even need three gears (is questionable), Rogers said.

You could possibly even go, and it may not be in Pakistan, but you could go to Cummins, Green and even Mitch Marsh, and you could think of something radical.

Rogers, who averaged 42.87 in Test cricket and batted five centuries, never played a Test in India.

But the former left-handed opener played two Tests against Pakistan in the UAE, but failed to register for half a century.

A self-critical Rogers said he wouldn’t have picked himself to open the pack had he picked a team and believes having an attacking mindset at the top of the order is critical to succeeding in the spider-friendly conditions.

Mitch Marsh celebrates his five-wicket haul against England on day two of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

For that reason, Rogers believes Maxwell, who exploded into the hearts and minds of Australians again earlier this week by hitting the all-time high in Big Bash history, could play a role in several positions on the team, including at the top of the order the position in which he made his test debut, in 2014.

The only other thing is I think the best time is to hit the new ball and maybe it’s the best time to score, so that’s something they have to take into account, he said.

You could match (David) Warner with someone equally aggressive and see if you can get the runs fast and on the board. Even Glenn Maxwell at the top would be an idea.

I’m not saying how they should go, but it’s an option worth considering given the percentage of overs bowled by spin and that spin will open up the bowling quite a bit too.

I know from my own experience that opening the battle in the UAE against Pakistan was probably not the right option in my day.

I think Pakistan will be different, they have a group of fast bowlers, that could be interesting. But in the other two tours, I imagine they’ll show up on day one and it’ll run, so it’s a very, very different scenario than what they just played against.

Chris Rogers believes Australia needs to make radical changes for their XI against India, with Nathan Lyon (L) and Pat Cummins (R) as the only two specialist bowlers. Photo: AP Source: News Regional Media

The prospect of playing both Marsh and Green on your squad would allow Australia to bounce back to number 9, with Cummins and Nathan Lyon no slouch either.

It would allow Maxwell to assist Lyon in spin bowling, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith could provide effective leg spin.

On India’s slow, low pitches, Labuschagne, who has 12 wickets at 45 but took seven wickets at 22.42 with his faster leg spinners, could be effective and therefore allow Australia to play nine batsmen.

Rogers believes an attacking mentality is essential in Indian conditions, which is a strength of Maxwell and Marshs.

You definitely want to be able to rely on your defense, but you also need to be a good bowler, he said.

If you can’t find ways to score, you feel like a sitting duck.

The players who have the strength and can put a little pressure back on the spin bowlers often succeed.

The other thing I think about is they give options with the ball and they hit deep.

I would think about how you can set up your team so you can hit pretty deep because it will be very hard to get runs and you need as many runs as possible.

Neither Maxwell nor Marsh have played much red ball cricket in recent years.

Maxwell, in particular, has barely played a game due to his one-day commitments, but scored half a century in his last first-class innings and cracked 707 runs at 50.50 in his last full season in 2017-18.

Regardless, Rogers doesn’t think it matters how much red ball cricket Maxwell has played, stressing that conditions in Sheffield Shield cricket are very different from those in Test cricket, especially in India.

You’re marrying what happens in a Sheffield Shield game, it doesn’t really indicate what’s going to happen in a Test match in those circumstances, because the wickets here have been suited for fast bowling as it turns there, Rogers said.

I understand the concept of battle time and all that sort of thing, but should you pick Glenn Maxwell on the back of an MCG green field to know if he’ll be able to play a test match in Asia?

A decade ago, Australia made its biggest test point. Now selectors have to take another on Maxi

'If you're 4-zero, get up'

Maxwell is to be married during Australias three Test tour of Pakistan in March, which could put his place in the squad in doubt.

But the 33-year-old hopes to make an appearance in the baggy green later this year.

It’s absolutely realistic, Maxwell said in early December.

I think right now I’m probably playing as well as ever.

I feel really good about my game. I’ve been able to work on different techniques for different formats, which really helped me move forward.

I have been in constant contact with selectors and they have been very clear about if opportunities arise then I am ready for the red ball.