Australian Open 2022 – So far it’s the American Dream for four women and four men at the Australian Open

There were no Americans in the quarterfinals of the singles draw at the US Open in September.

No men. No women. No one.

It was the first time in more than a century of tournament history that there had been such an absence, and it was the final blow to the once dominant tennis nation. For years, fans and pundits have wondered who could replace Serena and Venus Williams as the face of American tennis and title contender, and while women like Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have won Grand Slams, no one has been able to consistently to win on the highest podium in the sport. For the men, the drought extends to Andy Roddick’s 2003 US Open victory.

It’s far too early to know how the Australian Open will fare, and maybe the US will face another similar fate in the second week, but maybe, just maybe, there are signs of optimism in Melbourne. There are four women and four men in the third round, and five of them are under 25.

Those younger players bring with them a range of experience, potential and rsum. Some — such as Amanda Anisimova, who reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2019, and Sebastian Korda, who has twice reached a major fourth round — have already had undeniable career success, but others like Maxime Cressy are in the round of 32 for the first time in a major. It is a promising development for the country, and it raises the oft-discussed question:

Has the next generation of American tennis players finally arrived?



Pam Shriver, the 21-time doubles champion and current ESPN analyst, believes this young batch of players is talented, but isn’t quite ready to answer that question yet.

“It’s hard because I see excitement about results that would have been considered mediocre in the past,” Shriver said. “I feel in this era, not so much in the women’s game, but in the men’s game, it’s like, ‘Oh if we get 10 [American] guys, or 15 guys, in the main draw and eight in the second round, it was a good tournament.’ and no, [to me] we have a good major if there is a semi-finalist and two quarter-finalists, and the next major is good if one of those players makes it to the final.

“I come from an era where it’s very hard for me to get excited about a lot of people in the round of 32 and no further.”

But those who remain in the draw will now have a chance to show they can move forward and won’t settle for mediocre results either.

Korda, 21, made his main draw at the Australian Open, beating the No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie in his opening round match (just days after being quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19) and followed it up with a hard-fought comeback win over Corentin Moutet in a fifth-set tiebreak. He then takes on Pablo Carreno Busta, the number 19 seed, on Friday.

“Korda has real potential,” said Shriver. “I don’t think he played a great game” [against Moutet] But I love how he handled the situation and found a way to win.”

Cressy, who won an NCAA title at UCLA, made his first ATP final in Melbourne earlier this month, beating former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals before eventually falling to Rafael Nadal. Cressy, 24, brought his momentum to the Australian Open, beating compatriot John Isner in five sets in his opening round match and Tomas Machac on Thursday. He plays wild card Christopher O’Connell on Saturday with a legitimate chance to keep his Australian summer going.

Reilly Opelka, 24, has won two titles on the ATP Tour and reached the fourth round at the 2021 US Open for his best result at a Slam. As number 23 at the Australian Open, he recorded two straight wins en route to the third round and will face number 14 seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Taylor Fritz, also 24, defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe on Thursday 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the eighth major third round of his career. He never made it to a fourth round, but he will try to do so against number 15 seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

Anisimova, 20, won a lead-in tournament during the Melbourne Summer Set and carries a 7-0 record on the year in her third round clash against reigning champion Naomi Osaka on Friday at Rod Laver Arena. She defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the second round and is enjoying the chance to see how her game compares to some of the tour’s best.

“I just want to see how our games will match,” Anisimova said of Osaka. “I mean, she’s… [a] former number 1, of course [a] Grand Slam champion, so, I mean, it’s going to be exciting. I’m just looking forward to it.”

And while Anisimova is the only remaining Generation Z member among American women, her compatriots, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins — all in their late twenties — have all made it to the quarterfinals (or better) in Melbourne before and are able to to do another deep run.

Shriver is hopeful that the remaining Americans will enter Melbourne’s second week, but believes that a lot more work needs to be done in the end to get the country back to its former glory.

“We’ve been happy with these results for a while now, and I think we need to look at why countries like Italy are doing so much better than us,” Shriver said. “What’s their secret sauce? But meanwhile all these players can do is the best they can do. I just don’t want them to settle for round of 16 and quarters like it’s a great result. I want them big to think .”