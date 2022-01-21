Sports
Australian Open 2022 – So far it’s the American Dream for four women and four men at the Australian Open
There were no Americans in the quarterfinals of the singles draw at the US Open in September.
No men. No women. No one.
It was the first time in more than a century of tournament history that there had been such an absence, and it was the final blow to the once dominant tennis nation. For years, fans and pundits have wondered who could replace Serena and Venus Williams as the face of American tennis and title contender, and while women like Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have won Grand Slams, no one has been able to consistently to win on the highest podium in the sport. For the men, the drought extends to Andy Roddick’s 2003 US Open victory.
It’s far too early to know how the Australian Open will fare, and maybe the US will face another similar fate in the second week, but maybe, just maybe, there are signs of optimism in Melbourne. There are four women and four men in the third round, and five of them are under 25.
Those younger players bring with them a range of experience, potential and rsum. Some — such as Amanda Anisimova, who reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2019, and Sebastian Korda, who has twice reached a major fourth round — have already had undeniable career success, but others like Maxime Cressy are in the round of 32 for the first time in a major. It is a promising development for the country, and it raises the oft-discussed question:
Has the next generation of American tennis players finally arrived?
Pam Shriver, the 21-time doubles champion and current ESPN analyst, believes this young batch of players is talented, but isn’t quite ready to answer that question yet.
“It’s hard because I see excitement about results that would have been considered mediocre in the past,” Shriver said. “I feel in this era, not so much in the women’s game, but in the men’s game, it’s like, ‘Oh if we get 10 [American] guys, or 15 guys, in the main draw and eight in the second round, it was a good tournament.’ and no, [to me] we have a good major if there is a semi-finalist and two quarter-finalists, and the next major is good if one of those players makes it to the final.
“I come from an era where it’s very hard for me to get excited about a lot of people in the round of 32 and no further.”
But those who remain in the draw will now have a chance to show they can move forward and won’t settle for mediocre results either.
Korda, 21, made his main draw at the Australian Open, beating the No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie in his opening round match (just days after being quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19) and followed it up with a hard-fought comeback win over Corentin Moutet in a fifth-set tiebreak. He then takes on Pablo Carreno Busta, the number 19 seed, on Friday.
“Korda has real potential,” said Shriver. “I don’t think he played a great game” [against Moutet] But I love how he handled the situation and found a way to win.”
Cressy, who won an NCAA title at UCLA, made his first ATP final in Melbourne earlier this month, beating former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals before eventually falling to Rafael Nadal. Cressy, 24, brought his momentum to the Australian Open, beating compatriot John Isner in five sets in his opening round match and Tomas Machac on Thursday. He plays wild card Christopher O’Connell on Saturday with a legitimate chance to keep his Australian summer going.
Reilly Opelka, 24, has won two titles on the ATP Tour and reached the fourth round at the 2021 US Open for his best result at a Slam. As number 23 at the Australian Open, he recorded two straight wins en route to the third round and will face number 14 seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday.
Taylor Fritz, also 24, defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe on Thursday 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the eighth major third round of his career. He never made it to a fourth round, but he will try to do so against number 15 seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.
Anisimova, 20, won a lead-in tournament during the Melbourne Summer Set and carries a 7-0 record on the year in her third round clash against reigning champion Naomi Osaka on Friday at Rod Laver Arena. She defeated reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the second round and is enjoying the chance to see how her game compares to some of the tour’s best.
“I just want to see how our games will match,” Anisimova said of Osaka. “I mean, she’s… [a] former number 1, of course [a] Grand Slam champion, so, I mean, it’s going to be exciting. I’m just looking forward to it.”
And while Anisimova is the only remaining Generation Z member among American women, her compatriots, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins — all in their late twenties — have all made it to the quarterfinals (or better) in Melbourne before and are able to to do another deep run.
Shriver is hopeful that the remaining Americans will enter Melbourne’s second week, but believes that a lot more work needs to be done in the end to get the country back to its former glory.
“We’ve been happy with these results for a while now, and I think we need to look at why countries like Italy are doing so much better than us,” Shriver said. “What’s their secret sauce? But meanwhile all these players can do is the best they can do. I just don’t want them to settle for round of 16 and quarters like it’s a great result. I want them big to think .”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/33105373/australian-open-2022-far-american-dream-four-women-four-men-australian-open
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022