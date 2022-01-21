Pavel Francouz masterfully shutout Anaheim Ducks 2-0





Back on the road for another back-to-back, the Colorado Avalanche found itself in Southern California with some challenging games. first the Anaheim Ducks who are having a strong season, but have recently collapsed. This game unfolded as two playoff teams compete for position, with the Avalanche winning the 2-0 after a 34 save shutout by Pavel Francouz. The game The first period was a slow moving 20 minutes punctuated only by another Kurtis MacDermid vs Nicolas Deslauriers staged fight that gave the Ducks momentum. Pavel Francouz was up to the task, killing two power plays and all 11 Anaheim shots in the period. Mikko Rantanen got two good scoring opportunities, but no glory for the visitors. In the second frame, the game felt a lot like the first, a disjointed ping pong of the puck with no one landing in the back of the net. After failing to convert on their second power play, the Avalanche picked up on urgency and pace, ultimately leading to the game’s first score. Samuel Girard moved to the center of the ice and shot the puck past John Gibson with only 91 seconds left in the period. After a mostly drowsy first few periods, the final 20 minutes had a palpable sense of drama as both teams ramped up their intensity and understood that this was unfolding as a tight contest to the very end. Physical and tighter control appeared and every shot on target felt like a goal-scoring opportunity. In the end, the Avalanche triumphed as Nazem Kadri sealed the win with an empty goal with just over a minute to go in a 2-0 Avalanche overall win. Takeaways Francouz was a well-deserved first star of the game, going save-for-save with John Gibson and stopping 34 shots for his second NHL shoutout of his career. Francouz must really like the Honda Center, as that was the location for his first shutout on February 21, 2020, which was also a 24 saves from the Anaheim Ducks. Francouz was calm and controlled in the net and didn’t have to make any miraculous stops, but turned away several high-quality scoring opportunities. Francouz also played a part in improving the penalty kill, which was a perfect 4-for-4 on the night. Healthy competition with fellow netminder Darcy Kuemper would benefit the team as Francouz is just as capable of leading this team in the net. The bench was shortened in this match, with many of the protagonists picking up a lot of time on ice. Still, it was the secondary scorers who came through in this one with Nathan MacKinnon being held without a shot on target. Girard scored the teams’ 38th goal from the back and Kadri took his 50th and 51st points to continue to lead the team in scoring. This season has been just as successful as last year’s regular season, but hopefully the Avalanche will pick up lessons along the way that will benefit in the playoffs. The victories from behind are a crucial tool to have in the arsenal, as is the faith that comes with the experience. Now finishing a hard game with a low score is another good practice to practice and something that will come in handy when games really matter. Expectant Night two in Southern California meeting the LA Kings airs tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. Also, the NHL has finally released the revised schedule. No other dates were affected for the Avalanche, only the placement of seven games postponed from December.

