Michigan Invitational on Deck for Wolverine Women

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The three-week homestand of the University of Michigan women’s track and field team comes to an end this Saturday (Jan. 22) as the Wolverines will welcome teams as close as neighboring Ypsilanti and as far as California to the state. -of-the-art UM Indoor Track Building for the Michigan Invitational.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will consist of one session – unlike the split men’s and women’s competitions of the 2021 season – starting with the field events starting at 11 a.m. Preliminary rounds of the 60 meters hurdles and the 60 meters sprint start at 11.30 am, the final part of the track program starts at 12.30 pm. The match is expected to end just after 5pm

The encounter will draw a pair of California schools in Cal Poly and San Francisco to Ann Arbor, as well as Big Ten foes Michigan State and Northwestern. Also on the program are Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Grand Valley State (NCAA D-II), John Carroll (NCAA D-III), Madonna (NAIA), Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.

Michigan’s sprint, jump, and throw groups will make up the bulk of the team’s entries, including Big Ten champions Ziyah Holman and Jessica Mercier ; returning Big Ten scorers Hannah Waller , Amber Gall , Lauren Fulcher , Kayla Windemuller , Mia Manson , Theresa Mayanja , tilt Wilson , and Amanda Schaare ; and impact on newcomers BreeAna Bates , Asia Laurencin , Savannah Sutherland , Nikki Stephens , Carlita Taylor , Riley Ammenhauser , Corinne Jemison and Brooke Cherrild .

The field will also feature Michigan State alumna Tori Franklin, an Olympian in the triple jump who is the U.S. indoor record holder in the event and No. 2 U.S. all-time outdoors.

Live streams of the track events and all field events can be accessed on MGoBlue.com. Live results will be available through Delta Timing, and updates will be posted throughout the day on the official Michigan Athletics social media channels.

Team Outlook and Notes

Now under the guidance of Kevin Sullivan in his first year as director of athletics/cross country for the University of Michigan, the Wolverine women’s come in second at the 2021 edition of the Big Ten Indoor Championships. Returning from that squad are Big Ten champions Ziyah Holman (400 meters) and Jessica Mercier (pole vault), as well as double silver medalist distance runner Ericka VanderLende and all members of the runner-up distance medley relay. Also returning after not competing last winter is two-time Big Ten 600-meter champion Aurora Rynda . In total, Michigan returns student-athletes who scored 59 points out of 80.

Returning All-Americans: Katelynne Hart (distance medley relay), Alice Hill (distance medley relay), Ziyah Holman (distance medley relay), Lucy Pete (distance medley relay), Rynda (distance medley relay), Ericka VanderLende (cross country and indoor 5,000 meters)

Returning Individual Big Ten Indoor Championships Scorers: Ziyah Holman (champion 400 meters), Aurora Rynda (600 meters champion x2), Ericka VanderLende (3,000 meters x2, 5,000 meters), Jessica Mercier (Pole Vault Champion & Goalscorer ’19), Alice Hill (mile x3), Amber Gall (800 meters ’20), Hannah Waller (60 meters), Samantha Tran (3,000 meters), Amanda Schaare (shot put), Theresa Mayanja (pentathlon)

Current School Record Holders: Ziyah Holman (within 400 meters, inside 600 meters, outside 400 meters); Jessica Mercier (outside pole vault); Alice Hill and Aurora Rynda (distance medley relay)

The Michigan pole vault corps continues to excel in its second appearance last Saturday at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational, as reigning Big Ten indoor champions Jessica Mercier defeated reigning Michigan State winger Sophia Franklin in a straight tiebreak. Both women jumped 4.12 m (13 feet, 6.25 inches), as did the transfer Brooke Cherrild in her best finish as Wolverine to date. Of Mia Manson also at 4.13m (13-6.5) this winter, the Wolverines have three 13-foot vaulters for the first time in the history of the program. A rematch with Franklin awaits Saturday.

After opening with an impressive 2:11 run at 800 meters, Ziyah Holman will return to a more comfortable distance on Saturday. Just a week before the one-year anniversary of breaking the school’s 600m record at 1:28.08 in 2021 – her first of what was three school records during her debut campaign – Holman will return to the distance on Saturday. She will take a run up to the record and try to match or exceed the 1:29.35 posted by two-time conference winning teammate Aurora Rynda from two weekends ago. That brand is ranked No. 5 nationally.

Amanda Schaare continues to approach the school record for indoor shot put and moves eight inches closer on her final throw at 16.27 m (53 feet, 4.5 inches) to win the Simmons-Harvey Invitational. There’s only three feet between her and April Phillips’ 16.76 m (55-0) mark of the 2003 NCAA championships. As strong as her performances were in 2022 — she’s number 19 in the NCAA – – the Big Ten is huge with eight women pushing further this winter so far and delivering a colossal showdown at the Big Ten Championships over five weekends.

Bates has not yet been beaten in four finals in the 60 or 200 meters, and will get the chance to expand that to five this Saturday with her entry in the 60 meters. With a best of 6.45 seconds – which resulted in a win over then Michigan state Big Ten leader Brooke Bogan, who is also in the field – she is now within a tenth of a second of the school record of 6, 37 by Cindy Ofili from 2016 Ranked No. 6 on Michigan’s all-time list in the event, she is one of three active Wolverines to rank in the top 10 in school history in the event, joining No. 5 Waller (7.42) and No. 8 Wilson (7.47) .

The Wolverines also got an all-time top-10 effort from transfer Asia Laurencin in her Michigan debut, when she clocked 8.41 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational for the No. 8 spot in program history.

The distance team will largely rest this weekend pending a push for qualifying times later this month and early February, but it has performed well so far in 2022. Ericka VanderLende has run multiple college career records en route to a 4:45 mile showing, with her, Samantha Tran (800 meters), Alice Hill and Anne Forsyth all ranked top-20 nationally at this time.

