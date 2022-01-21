Tennis boss Craig Tiley shuddered at Novak Djokovic in a tense interview on Channel Nine

Tennis boss Craig Tiley has dodged questions about Novak Djokovic in a tense interview with the Australian Open host.

The controversial Tennis Australia CEO and tournament director was handed a roster from Channel Nine’s James Bracey, who repeatedly questioned his alleged mishandling of the Djokovic saga.

Tennis Australia has been widely accused of misinforming the world’s No. 1 about the criteria he had to meet to enter the country as an unvaccinated traveler.

The 60-year-old clumsily tried to work out the subject of Djokovic’s deportation before being asked if he intended to resign.

Tiley said no flatly before changing the subject of the tournament and the Australian players on display.

“I’m very focused on putting on a great event today,” he replied.

“I’m proud to stand here and you can see what’s behind us, I’m proud of what the team has done and what we’ve delivered so far.”

Prior to the targeted question, Tiley was asked if ‘Tennis Australia has done anything outside of the guidelines regarding Novak Djokovic?’

He replied by saying, “We’ve already covered those questions. Today we only focus on delivering Day 4 and delivering a great event.”

Bracey followed up the tense question asking whether Tennis Australia has received conflicting information about Novak?

“The same way we’ve tackled that, we’re moving forward, focusing on the event and delivering a great two weeks of tennis,” said Tiley.

Calls for Tiley to resign grew after an explosive email from the federal health minister, Tennis Australia, warned that players with a previous Covid infection would not be exempted from vaccines.

The letter Greg Hunt sent to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley in late November appeared as the world’s number 1 Serbian number one was detained by immigration officials upon his arrival in Melbourne on January 5.

“The Australian Border Force has advised that people should be fully vaccinated as defined by ATAGI (the National Vaccine Advisory Body) in order to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia,” Mr Hunt wrote.

“With regard to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who have contracted Covid-19 in the past six months and wish to enter Australia from abroad and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved or recognized vaccine are ineligible.” be taken. fully vaccinated.’

Novak Djokovic (pictured with wife Jelena) can sue for alleged ‘assault’ in Australia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks at Dubai Airport after an Australian federal court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2022

Tiley was also questioned about rumors that Tennis Australia paid Djokovic’s legal bills during his 11-day battle to stay in the country before he was evicted.

“I’ve seen those reports today and we don’t really go into the details of the financial arrangements we have with players, but those reports are just not true,” he said.

Now back at home in Serbia, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is reportedly in talks with lawyers about suing Morrison’s government for more than $6 million for ‘assault’, The sun reported.

The estimated damage amount includes theprize money that Djokovic would have won if the defending champion of the Australian Open had won his 10th title in Melbourne.

“It is well known that Novak and his family feel that he has been mistreated at the Melbourne quarantine hotel,” said a close source.

“His mother revealed how it was infested with fleas and maggots. He was held as a virtual prisoner.’