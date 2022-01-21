Carol H. Steuer Esterson | obituaries

Carol Steuer Esterson died at home on January 10, 2022 at 8:05 a.m., at the age of 92.

Beloved Wife of the late Howard A. Esterson. Loving mother of Marlena Michal Esterson, Lori Esterson and Kenny (Lili) Esterson.

Loving and devoted sister of the late Ina S. Bawer and the late Norman R. Steuer. Loving aunt of Susan (Bawer) Greenhalgh, Bill M. Steuer, Rebecca (Steuer) Rochester, Jami Gulko, David Gulko and Daniel Gulko and great aunt of Marley Steuer, Lindsay Steuer and Jamie Steuer, Michelle Greenhalgh and Ian Greenhalgh.

She was born on September 22, 1929 to Max and Ruth (Rosie) Steuer in New York City. Her early years were in Cedarhurst, Long Island, NY. At the age of 7, her family moved to Miami.

She had a happy childhood.

She was a girl scout and took piano lessons for a while and enjoyed fishing with her father.

As a 9-year-old, Carol wrote a letter to a reporter for a local fishing program, telling him about the fish she had caught (including catches from several trips). He read the letter in the air.

In high school, Carol played on the school tennis team (4th place), pitched for the softball team, bowled and played badminton, volleyball and basketball. She also wrote sports articles for our school newspaper and had a press pass for Major League Baseball spring training games in Miami Beach. In her senior year, Carol received “Outstanding Girl Athlete” recognition. She also played the clarinet in the school marching band. Carol marched in two Orange Bowl parades in Miami. After her father died, she and her mother moved to Miami Beach. She fished from a small pier near the waterway behind her house. After graduation, she moved to Cincinnati and attended the University of Cincinnati.

She learned to cook alone and cooked more when she shared an apartment. with her brother.

She enjoyed snow skating and won an archery award at the University of Cincinnati, as well as continuing to play tennis. Two years later, she transferred to Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio to become a dental hygienist. Her years at Ohio State were great and she was on the badminton team and enjoyed tennis more. Carol loved dental school, dorm life and social life. She graduated in 1951 and returned to Cincinnati to work as a dental hygienist in my stepfather’s office.

While visiting California, she met Howard, the son of her mother’s friends and stepfathers. Their mutual love for sports brought us close in a short time.

Carol and Howard married in 1956 and lived first in Point Loma and later in La Mesa. During her children’s early childhood, she was a stay at home mother. Carol loved being involved in the activities of her children and their friends. Carol volunteered as a Camp Fire Girls leader for 10 years and was a counselor at day camps in Balboa Park. Carol started a Camp Fire Girls group in a residential facility for the disabled, and Jr. high school girls from Lori’s Camp Fire group helped her with that program.

Carol took teaching classes over the years: quilting, gourmet cooking, crochet and knitting, piano, sign language, and crafts. When her youngest was in junior high school, she began working part-time for the El Cajon School District in special education classes. Worked there for 10 years and found the work very rewarding. Sports continued to be an interest into her 60s.

Carol and Howard bowled in a couples competition for several years. As a family, they liked to camp on the beach or in the mountains. After retirement, Carol enjoyed being with friends and staying active. They had season tickets for Aztec football games and also Padre baseball.

Carol and Howard moved to the Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning to retire in 1989. They had a wonderful life in

Sun Lakes Country Club. They took part in competitive games of table tennis, Friendship Club, bowling league, bowls three days a week.

Carol was also a member of the first recreation committee, sewed costumes for the drama club, joined two quilting groups, created charitable articles with the Sew What Club, knitting group, and attended craft and ceramics classes. Carol also helped with a school reading program for slower students. She and her husband enjoyed Domino’s, Tripoly, playing cards, theater, reading, and movies.

A massive heart attack in February 1995 put an end to many of her activities. Carol still loved reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and donating items she made to various groups—chemise hats, scarves, and hat sets for the need.

Carol was a wonderful mother, wife and friend to many. She will miss everyone terribly.

The funeral will take place on January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM, at Cypress View Mausoleum, 3953 Imperial Avenue at 40th Street, San Diego (92113). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital in memory of her.