Australia v NZ and India v Pakistan on blockbuster opening Super 12 weekend

Host nation Australia will face New Zealand in the first Super 12 match of the next ICC Mens T20 World Cup in a repeat of the 2021 all-encompassing final.

The playlist for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia has been announced, as has the First Round and Super 12 groups draw.

The tournament will take place between Sunday, October 18 and Sunday, November 13, with 16 teams competing and seven cities hosting matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 countries have already been confirmed, the last four being determined by Global Qualifying.

The Super 12

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan are grouped together in Group 1, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh en route to Group 2.

The Super 12 gets off to a dramatic start in Sydney with a meeting between the two finalists of the 2021 World Cup, with New Zealand taking on defending champions Australia on Saturday, October 22.

And the excitement of the opening weekend doesn’t stop there, with India and Pakistan slated to meet on Sunday, October 23, the second day of the Super 12 stage, in what will be one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament.

The Super 12 will last a fortnight and the two groups will reach their conclusion over the weekend of November 5 and 6.

The most important fixtures

In addition to the games between Australia and New Zealand and Pakistan against India in the opening weekend, a number of other matches stand out as likely key matches in the Super 12 stage.

There will be a replay of the 2021 semi-final between England and New Zealand, when the two countries meet in an evening game at The Gabba on Tuesday, November 1, in what will be the penultimate group stage match of both teams.

And Pakistan is scheduled to meet Bangladesh in Adelaide on the final afternoon of the Super 12 stage.



The first round

The tournament kicks off with a six-day group stage to determine which final four teams qualify for the Super 12.

Sri Lanka and Namibia will be joined by two more qualifiers in Group A, with the West Indies and Scotland along with two additional teams from the Global Qualifier in Group B.



The first round will consist of daily double-headers, held every other day at Hobarts Bellerive Oval and Geelongs Kardinia Park, with all Group A matches held at the latter venue and all Group B matches in the Tasmanian city .

All matches will take place between Sunday, October 16 and Friday, October 21.

The winners of Group A and runner-up in Group B will join Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, with the winners of Group B and the second-placed team in Group A moving into Group 2.

The knockout stages

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on Wednesday 9 November, with the second semi-final the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The final of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM local time at the 100,024 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The tournament locations

There will be a total of seven locations at the tournament. Six matches will be played at Kardinia Park in Geelong, only in the first round of the first week, while Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host a total of nine matches, six in the first round and three more matches during the first three days of the season. Super 12 stage.

