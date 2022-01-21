Gretna High School exits 2021 Football Championship





The trophy and title are taken back. Gretna vacated his Class A football state championship title after the Nebraska School Activities Association ruled that one of the Dragon’s players was ineligible. The unprecedented call comes two months after Gretna players defeated Omaha Westside 7-3 in the title game. “Gretna Public Schools will leave the 2021 football championship. And there will be no state champion for the 2021 season,” said NSAA Director Jay Bellar. Bellar said in early December that the NSAA had received a complaint from another affiliated school. The complaint questioned whether Tyson Boganowski, a junior recipient transferred from Papillion-LaVista South, met the qualifications to live in the Gretna district. “It was a hometown that was eligible and we’ll leave it at that,” Bellar said. After an investigation, Bellar said he ruled that Boganowski was ineligible. On Thursday, Boganowski’s parents, Gretna football coach Mike Kayl, Gretna School Superintendent Rich Beran and their attorney appeared before the NSAA board to appeal. After a nearly two-hour hearing and then two hours of closed session deliberation, the board of directors unanimously affirmed Bellar’s decision. Boganowski was instrumental in the Dragons season with 22 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown. Six receptions for 46 yards came into play for the state title. Bellar said that while the state trophy will be returned, players and coaches will not be required to hand in individual medals. Boganowski and Kayl’s parents declined to comment. Gretna Chief Inspector Rich Beran has not returned our calls or emails. Omaha Westside said they will not comment.

