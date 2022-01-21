Women’s tennis falls to #24 Miami

Next game: ave Maria 26-02-22 | 10 hours Jan 26 (Wed) / 10:00 a.m. ave Maria History

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team fought hard against 24th-ranked Miami on Thursday afternoon, but eventually fell to the Hurricanes, 7-0, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles fall back to 3-2 this year, as Miami records its first win in its first double game of the season.

“Miami is a very strong team,” said head coach Courtney Vernon . “Today was a great opportunity for us to get better. We can take away a lot of really good learning today and we are grateful for the opportunity to compete again and look forward to getting back to work.”

Junior Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain/La Anunciata) and freshmen Lola Glantz (Lueneberg, Germany/Fernuniversitat) each won their first set on lanes five and six respectively. However, they couldn’t finish it as they both fell in the third set of 10-point tiebreakers.

Junior Emma Bardet (Vichey, France/Long Beach State) nearly forced a third set against #76 Isabella Pfenning, but just came up short in the second set tiebreak.

Miami took all three doubles matches to start the day.

Miami 7, FGCU 0

Singles Competition

1. Eden Richardson (UM) beats. COLMENARES, Isabella (FGCU) 7-5, 6-2

2. #76 Isabella Pfennig (UM) def. BARDET, Emma (FGCU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

3. # 104 Daevenia Achong (UM) def. NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) 6-0, 6-1

4. Beats Audrey Boch-Collins (UM). FERDING, Ida (FGCU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Diana Khodan (UM) def. RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCU) 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 1-0 (10-2)

6. Beats Maya Hold (UM). GLANTZ, Lola (FGCU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-5)

Double Competition

1. #40 Eden Richardson / Daevenia Achong (UM) def. BARDET, Emma/FERDING, Ida (FGCU) 6-0

2. Diana Khodan/Mayatahan (UM) beats. COLMENARES, Isabella/RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCU) 6-2

3. Isabella Pfennig / Audrey Boch-Collins (UM) def. NORIN, Fanny / OSSA, Jordan (FGCU) 6-1

The Eagles will return to the courts next Wednesday when they host Ave Maria for a 10 a.m. demonstration game. They will then head out for the first time this spring on their trip to FAU on February 4.

