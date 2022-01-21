MIAA Hockey Regular Season Will Not Renew for Rescheduled Games

The high school ice hockey regular season ends, as planned, on Thursday 24 February.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee on Thursday rejected a hockey committee’s proposal to extend the regular season closing date by three days — until 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. That would have given teams access to a final weekend of ice time to catch up on games postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues.

The TMC denied that proposal by a vote of 12-6-1, citing concerns about the impact of an extended regular season on playoff schedules, particularly for the qualifying round following the release of the braces.

TMC members were also concerned about setting a precedent that would inspire other sports to ask to push back their own regular season closing dates.

That did not go down well with the state association of hockey coaches, which shouted the TMC on Twitter while the meeting was still in progress. The account said the decision “will lead to teams playing 4-5 grams per week (in terms of health for athletes). Demonstrates TMC’s ineptitude.”

Before the vote, TMC member John Brown, the athletic director of Wellesley High, sought to highlight the unique challenges hockey faces as a sport, unlike basketball, in which MIAA schools do not control their own venues.

“There are a lot of schools that are struggling to find Ice Age to come up with these games. That’s the problem,” he said. “The hockey committee has determined that if we can give schools an extra two and a half days — Friday, Saturday, half of Sunday — that gives teams a chance to work out their schedules and play some games they can. would not have otherwise been able to get in.

“Because hockey doesn’t control their venues (hockey is unique). We’re all ADs and directors here. Basketball, you control your venue; you can do what you gotta do. But the hockey schools are struggling to find ice time. With anyone trying get its games in and share rinks (it’s a challenge) Franklin rink is a perfect example you have almost all of the Hockomock League and Tri-Valley League sharing a rink it’s really hard to get into these games Those extra days would help make that happen.

“The West and Central had the same concerns as the North and South, so it wasn’t like a certain area saying, ‘It’s just us.’ It went in all directions. I think it’s important that we at least listen and listen to that concern.”

Yet the TMC remained unmoved.

Jeff Newhall, the AD at St. Mary’s (Lynn), said Brown had a “valid point” about Ice Age availability, but replied, “I think there are some schools that have moved games based on the original closing date. My view is that if we move the cut-off date of one sport, the other sports will look for it…. A two day extension will get you another game; I don’t know if that’s a big deal in the grand scheme of things stuff.”

TMC chairman Jim O’Leary pointed out that teams can still schedule games that final weekend before the playoffs; the results simply wouldn’t count toward the power rankings.

There are four boys divisions and two girls divisions of hockey playoffs. The top 32 teams in each division will qualify automatically, along with any additional teams that are not in the top 32 but finish with a record of .500 or better in the regular season. 500 record due to lost matches due to COVID-19 cancellations may call on the TMC to qualify.

Even if the TMC had been in favor of extending the cut-off date, the change would still require approval from the Board of Directors, which will not meet again until February 9.

In other news:

Basketball plan approved: The TMC unanimously approved the basketball committee’s proposal to increase the minimum attendance requirement for schools hosting round of 8 playoff games. Host schools should now be able to accommodate 1000 fans, against 500.

This brings basketball in line with hockey in terms of room size. The basketball committee also cited increased playoff attendance (compared to previous years) for several fall sports, especially soccer, as a reason to prepare for larger crowds.

The Tournament Director is allowed to make exceptions, for example if two small schools face each other in the Round of 8 and a smaller gym is deemed sufficient.

Certain individual school districts or leagues restrict attendance at basketball and hockey games. If those restrictions remain, the TMC may need to move play-off games to ensure attendance is not affected. “We’re not mind readers here,” O’Leary said of trying to predict the future. “Maybe we need to adjust a lot of things.”

So far, so good: O’Leary sought feedback from TMC members representing the MIAA’s nine districts to gauge how their schools were coping with the COVID-19 delay. The point was to see if everyone was generally on schedule and could envision the state tournaments starting on time.

Every TMC member who spoke said his or her district was doing well in that area.

Speaking for District 9, Scituate AD Scott Paine said, “Between the Patriot League and the South Shore League, there have been some schools that have temporary breaks here and there, but as far as I’m able to catch up and re-catch everything. plans, I think all schools will play their full schedule. We have no restrictions for fans in either league. It’s going well.”

Autumn was a bull’s eye: MIAA associate director Sherry Bryant, who served as a liaison for the TMC, gave a brief account looking back at the fall tournaments, the first to be held under the new statewide format. She called them a huge success, noted that attendance increased, in some cases dramatically, and pointed out that there was a strong correlation between power rankings and tournament results, meaning the formula used was good at predicting which ones. teams actually the best.

“Your hard work (in creating the statewide playoff system) over the past few years has paid off,” she told the TMC. “We have a lot more to go, but I think given that we launched this new initiative in the midst of a pandemic… if you look back at our statewide presentation and all the things we hoped to accomplish, we managed to achieve our goal in most of those items.”

COMMENTS: Paine is part of the new Board of Directors working group that will meet to address COVID-19 issues. It is similar to the now disbanded MIAA COVID-19 Task Force. …The TMC hopes to establish specific times of day for the playoffs to be released. Currently only the date is fixed. … Bryant asked TMC members for feedback from their districts on what they’re looking for in terms of venues for the semi-finals and playoffs — whether they prefer high schools or colleges and whether they’re playing all games in wanting to have a particular sport in one location or regionalized depending on which schools are playing. … The formats of the spring playoffs will be discussed at the next TMC meeting on February 3.