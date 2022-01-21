No. 5 Men’s Tennis: at No. t-14 Arizona

When: Fri. Jan 21. 2022, 1:30 PM MT / 2:30 PM CT

True: Lanelle Robson Tennis Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Team records: Texas (1-1, 0-0 Big 12), Arizona (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

-Arizona Series: Texas leads, 3-2

Texas and Arizona will face off for the second straight year after the Longhorns took a 4-3 win in Austin last year, with all six singles games going to three sets. The Longhorns took the double point with two games ending 7-5 and then added the singles with Micah Braswell , Evin McDonald and Nevin Arimilli for the win. Besides all singles matches going three sets, two of them were decided by tiebreakers and Arimilli took the game 7-5 in his third set. That was the first meeting since 1993 and that was a 6-1 win for the Longhorns in Austin. The other win for Texas was also in Austin in 1991 with an 8-1 final. Arizona’s victories came in 1989, a 5-4 decision at the Corpus Christi Invitational, and by the same score in 1992 in Tucson.

Last meeting

No. 7 Texas 4, No. 15 Arizona 3

Fri, March 19, 2021 Austin, Texas

Single order of finish (4,3,2,5,1,6)

1. #50 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) def. #120 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 7-6 (3), 0-6, 7-6 (4)

2. #78 Micah Braswell (UT) def. #54 Filip Malbasic (ARIZ) 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1

3. #105 beats Gustaf Strom (ARIZ). Cleeve Harper (UT) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

4. Alejandro Reguant (ARIZ) def. Chih Chi Huang | (UT) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

5. Evin McDonald (UT) def. Carlos Hassey (ARIZ) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5)

6. Nevin Arimilli (UT) def. Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Doubles order of finish (3,2,1)

1. Siem Woldeab / Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Jonas Ziverts/Jett Middleton (ARIZ) 7-5

2. Carlos Hassey/Alejandro Reguant (ARIZ) def. Chih Chi Huang | / Cleeve Harper (UT) 7-5

3. Micah Braswell / Jacob Bullard (UT) def. Filip Malbasic/Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) 6-3

-Texas vs Arizona in 2022 tournament game

Battle in the Bay Classic (September 15-18)

Colton Smith (ARIZ) beats. Nevin Arimilli (UT), 6-2, 6-2

-ITA ranking

Texas is ranked No. 5 in the final 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Top 25 Coaches Poll announced on January 19. It marks the 41st straight week that the team has been rated in the top 10 dating back to the start of the 2019 season. The poll is voted on by the ITA National Ranking Committee. Three members of the Big 12 were in the top five, including Baylor at number 2 and TCU at number t-3, while Oklahoma was number 24.

-Last Fall ITA Individual National Ranking

Texas had five lists in the last fall ITA individual rankings released on December 8 with three in singles and two doubles pairs, however. Eliot Spizzirri did not play singles in the autumn and did not appear in the ranking.

Texas

singles

no. 20 Micah Braswell

no. 73 Cleeve Harper

no. 105 Siem Woldeab

doubles

no. 13 Richard Ciamarra / Cleeve Harper

no. 23 Eliot Spizzirri / Siem Woldeab

Arizona

singles

No. 53 Herman Hoeyeraal

doubles

N/A

-So close to #1

Texas recorded singles wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 against No. 1 Florida, but was marginalized by defending champion Gators at the Texas Tennis Center on Jan. 16. The singles wins included Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1, Micah Braswell at no. 2 and Richard Ciamarra at number 4 after Florida won the double point in a tiebreak of the deciding third game in which they led by three points.

-25th: direct season opening win

The Longhorns took their season opener over UTSA, 6-1, on Jan. 14 at the Texas Tennis Center. It marked the 25th straight season opening win for the Longhorns dating back to 1998. Texas used the double point and five singles wins of Pierre-Yves Bailly at no. 2, Richard Ciamarra at no. 3, no. 105 Siem Woldeab at no. 4, no. 73 Cleeve Harper at no. 5, and Chih Chi Huang | at no. 6. Eliot Spizzirri didn’t play singles but teamed up with Woldeab on No. 1 doubles for a win to secure that point.

-Miami Spring Invitation

The Longhorns kicked off the spring season with individual play against opponents of No. 9 Georgia, No. 11 UCF and Miami. The tournament was designed for round robin competition against each of the three teams, but only two members of the Hurricanes were available to play. In addition, the weather canceled a majority of the singles matches on the second day. for Texel, Eliot Spizzirri did not play, but the results were emphasized by freshmen Pierre-Yves Bailly picking up a win over UCF’s No. 16 Trey Hilderbrand in his first singles match as a Longhorn, along with the No. 13 pair Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper at the top of the number 22 duo of Hilderbrand and Bogdan Pavel of UCF.

-Challenging Non-Conference Schedule

The Longhorns have scheduled 12 non-conference games this season against teams that appear on the ITA national rankings, including home games with No. 1 Florida (L, 4-3, January 16), RV Columbia (January 29), No. t-14 UCF (February 13), No. 6 Ohio State (March 12) and No. 24 Oklahoma (March 27), and road races at No. t-14 Arizona (January 21), RV Arizona State (January 23), No. 2 Baylor (February 4), No. t-7 Georgia (March 1), No. 19 Texas A&M (March 9), No. 9 USC (March 15), No. 19 22 Pepperdine (March 18). The games against Baylor and Oklahoma are both prior to the Big 12 game and are non-conference with those teams meeting again later in the conference game.

-Back from the Final Four

Heading into the fourth season under head coach Bruce Berque Texas is returning almost all of its regular singles and doubles lineups from a team that reached the Final Four of last year’s NCAA Championships. Of the retuning players, Eliot Spizzirri earned All-America honors in both singles and doubles last season, while Siem Woldeab did so in doubles and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in singles. Micah Braswell was also the second team of all conferences in singles and was named the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year, while Cleeve Harper shared the Big 12 Individual Championship at number 4 singles. Chih Chi Huang | and Evin McDonald return after playing the majority of matches on number 5 and number 6 singles respectively, as well as Nevin Arimilli and Eshan Talluric .

-Two new faces

The Longhorns add two new faces to graduate transfers Richard Ciamarra of Notre Dame, who arrived in the fall, and true freshmen Pierre-Yves Bailly , who will join the team in the spring. Ciamarra was a 2020 ITA All-American in singles and a three-time All-ACC roster, ranking as high as No. 6 in singles and No. 28 in doubles in 2021. Bailly was the best junior player in Belgium, reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open Juniors, along with the second round of the Roland Garros Juniors, in 2021.

-Berque at the Helm

Bruce Berque begins his fourth season as head coach at Texas, having taken over midway through the 2019 season. From there, he led the Longhorns to an overall record of 53-12 (.815), including 24-6 last season with an appearance in the Final Four and part of the regular-season Big 12 title, 13-3 in a season cut short by the pandemic in 2020 and 15-2 in 2019 en route to lead Texas to the first-team national championship. The Longhorns also earned the Big 12 regular season championship that year. Texas finished in the top four of all three previous seasons at number 3 in 2021, number 4 in 2020 and number 1 in 2019.

– Summer/autumn closure

Eliot Spizzirri and Chih Chi Huang | both missed the entire fall game due to injury and Huang also missed doubles, but Spizzirri played in limited doubles at the ITA Fall Nationals. Richard Ciamarra and Siem Woldeab were also working through injuries in the fall. Over the summer, however, Spizzirri won the singles title at the ITF Futures in Decatur, Illinois, for his first singles title, along with winning the doubles title at the ITF Futures in Champaign, Illinois, the week before. . He then earned a singles qualifier wild card to the US Open and advanced to the second round with a win over ATP No. 163 Alejandro Tabilo. He then received a wildcard for doubles at the US Open. Later in the fall, Spizzirri and Woldeab reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Fall Nationals, and Spizzirri later went on to advance to the semifinals of the DropshotLLC Pro Tennis Open in Austin, along with former Longhorn Colin Markes.

Micah Braswell took eight singles wins in the fall, including reaching the semifinals of the ITA Texas Regionals, where he fell just short of number 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar in three sets. Cleeve Harper took his first pro title and took the M15 Cancun with partner Liam Draxl. Before that, Harper and Ciamarra reached the final of the ITA Texas Regionals shortly after advancing to the round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships. Enrolled January Pierre-Yves Bailly also took his first singles title at the Monastir 15K in Tunisia and reached the doubles final there in November 2021.

-Year five at the Texas Tennis Center

Texas opened its fifth year of play at the Texas Tennis Center with a win over UTSA to kick off the 2022 season and now stands 49-6 (0.891) overall in its history after a minor loss to No. 1 Florida. The Longhorns posted a 14-2 run in 2021, including victories over No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 9 Florida and No. 15 Arizona. In a shortened season in 2020, Texas posted a 9-0 record with wins against No. 8 Stanford, No. 18 Georgia and No. 21 Florida State. The Longhorns finished 2019 with a 15-1 point, including wins over No. 1 Ohio State, No. 6 Baylor and No. 12 Columbia, along with three NCAA Tournament wins. The only loss that year came at No. 15 USC. During its inaugural season, Texas posted a 10-2 record, including winning the 2018 Big 12 tournament.