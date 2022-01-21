How the creation of Twenty20 revived Australian cricket





Of course, McCamish wasn’t the only one to have the insight. New Australian selector Tony Dodemaide, then WACA chief executive and just back from five years at the MCC, has been an outspoken supporter from day one. So was former Australian pacer and then Cricket NSW boss David Gilbert. There were many others. Loading They had all seen or heard of the revolution that England and Wales Cricket Board marketing manager Stuart Robertson had unleashed in 2003. Robertson and his team littered the grounds across England that summer with bright lights, upbeat music and an explosive, colorful new form of cricket. T20 was World Series Cricket for the 2000s and made the game cool again. Robertson had three main insights: A lot of people liked cricket, but a lot of people didn’t

Their feedback was consistent: it was too long and too boring (my sister had told me this for decades)

We should instead offer something short and exciting T20 was his ingenious solution. Simply put, it was a one-day cricket without the boring bits in the middle, a direct quote from one interviewee. While this sounds obvious now, and back then, there was a strong counterbalance. To wit: Test cricket is the only true form of cricket – so if you don’t like it, bad luck! Meanwhile, ODIs were seen as dairy cows, to milk and not to eat. This was a challenge. Companies that tell their customers they’re wrong don’t last long, at least in competitive markets. And there are few more competitive markets than Australian sport. We had to find a way through. Gilbert, Dodemaide and others rattled the cage as the consultants laid down some marketing 101: You have to give customers what they want

Different customers want different things

So you need different sizes to meet their needs

Mike McKenna, CA's former General Manager of Operations, and his team should bow. BBL entered its 11th season as a fixture of summer evenings in households across the country. Everyone looks at it, including the leaders of winter sports during their (well-deserved) holiday. A generation of children, including mine, has never had a time without it. And contrary to what was feared at the time, it has significantly increased the crowd and audience for Australian Test cricket. Cricket crowds are more than double what they were in 2004 and Test crowds are a multiple of those in the 1980s and 1990s: look to old highlights packs if in doubt. BBL is a triumph of sports strategy and a boon to the game. But all the modern T20, the BBL, IPL, PSL, CPL, ICC T20 World Cup and the rest are derived from that English summer of 2003 and Robertson's multi-billion dollar creation. Robertson should be in the ICC Hall of Fame and revered by cricketers and fans worldwide. Looking back is 20/20, but so is the future, and he saw it first. Loading Andrew Jones is CEO of The killer group. He advised Cricket Australia and several state cricket associations on strategy (200409) and went on to become CA's inaugural General Manager Strategy (201012) and CEO of Cricket NSW (201319). He has advised the NRL, Network Ten, Racing Victoria, the ICC and Golf Australia (as well as numerous corporate clients) on strategy and other key issues. He is currently a director of the Victorian Thoroughbred Racing Integrated Media Business (VTRIMB), Thoroughbred Racing Productions (TRP) and Racing.com.

