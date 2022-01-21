Karl Stefanovic launches incredible spray on Russian tennis star who hit Nick Kyrgios

Karl Stefanovic has delivered an all-time spray to Russian tennis star who outclassed Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open.

The Today Show host didn’t mince words on Friday, stating that his “accountant has a better personality” than Daniil Medvedev.

It came after the world number two accused the Melbourne Park crowd of having a ‘low IQ’ after his four-set second-round win at the Rod Laver Arena.

“Daniil Medvedev, my accountant has a better personality,” a seething Stefanovic told viewers.

“Daniil Medvedev, he makes Ivan Lendl look like Beyoncé. Daniil Medvedev, Terminator 4 had more facial expressions.”

He added: “By insulting the fans like that, they weren’t actually jeering at him. He didn’t understand what was happening.’

Stefanovic wasn’t done yet, later he joked with treasurer Josh Frydenberg that Medvedev should have been deported, unlike Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic after his visa cancellation saga.

Medvedev, 25, was sometimes robotic to Kyrgios, who himself at one point yelled at the crowd ‘can you please stop yelling while I’m fucking serving’.

But during a conversation with American tennis great Jim Courier after his hard-fought win, Medvedev shouted what he saw as rowdy spectators.

‘Sorry, I can’t hear you. Show some respect,” Medvedev said in tense scenes.

‘Thank you guys. Please let him speak. If you respect anyone, at least respect Jim Courier.”

Channel 9 commentator Courier, who has won two Australian Open titles in his stellar career, then tried to make it clear with Medvedev that the boisterous crowd didn’t really chase him.

He thinks the spectators mimicked the ‘siuuuu’ sound football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made when he scored a goal.

After the awkward court interview, Medvedev wrote “siuuuu” on the camera lens.

Medvedev later told Eurosport: “It’s just a bit disappointing when they (crowd) make so much noise between the first and second serve. I think some people just have a low IQ.’

Kyrgios later stated that he understood why Medevdev was frustrated, before adding the audience created a “great” atmosphere.

“I can understand it’s a gentlemen’s game, but it’s time for people to embrace a different energy in this sport or it will die out… it’s that simple,” he said.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev had the last laugh with the rowdy crowd at the Australian Open (pictured, celebrating his win over Nick Kyrgios)