Union hockey returns to home ice with fans, without coach





SCHENECTADY Home-ice advantage returns this weekend for the Union College hockey team.

The Dutchmen, who havent played in Schenectady since Dec. 3 in a 4-0 loss to Quinnipiac, will welcome vaccinated, masked fans to Messa Rink when they play host to Brown on Friday and Yale on Saturday.

But the team will be dealing with the loss of its coach Rick Bennett. Union released a statement Thursday saying an allegation was received Wednesday evening, and Bennett will be on paid administrative leave while it is investigated. Assistant coach John Ronan will coach the team this weekend. A policy announced in early January limited spectators to the Union College campus community, although the Dutchmen (6-11-3 overall, 4-6-1 ECAC) had no games in that period. The school updated those protocols Wednesday and will allow fans for intercollegiate events in all indoor athletic facilities. It’s been a while since we played there with fans, and especially our student section, goaltender Colin Murphy said. Having those guys here for us is going to make all the difference. The 2,225-seat arena will be limited to 75 percent capacity. Spectators ages 12 and older will be required to show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination. Children between ages 5 and 11 must show or at least one dose of vaccination. Surgical masks (not cloth) must be worn at all times. I can tell you after the game, Union coach Rick Bennett said of the effects of a home crowd when he was interviewed Tuesday, but going into it, it’s a nice feeling, and, more importantly, its how our players feel. I hope they’re feeling really good about it going into this contest. The Dutchmen, currently seventh in the standings, have played more ECAC games than anyone in the league. That means they have just 11 games left, but their opponents this weekend are below them in the standings. Brown is 3-11-0, 3-6-0. Yale is 3-10-1, 2-7-1. In Saturday nights 8-2 loss at Clarkson, Union trailed 6-0 after the first period and 8-0 early in the third before scoring a couple of late power-play goals.

Union has dressed 31 skaters and three goaltenders through its 20 games. Like most college sports teams this winter, the Dutchmen have had to deal with lineup fluidity because of COVID-19 protocols and other injuries and absences. That has afforded opportunities to players who may have been down on the depth chart when the season started in early October. Asked if there was a player who has capitalized on the circumstances, Bennett immediately pointed to first-year forward Andrew Seaman, who has four points in 12 games. Hes done a nice job. He’s come in and had a great attitude to the whole season long. Even when he was out, he just kept working hard. Then when he was put in, he stayed true to his identityworking hard, finishing hits. When the opportunities came, he has produced. I had no big expectations this season, said Seaman, a Winnetka, Ill., native who played junior hockey for Prince George of the British Columbia Hockey League. I wanted to come in and work hard, do the little things that I could to help out the team. Weve got 30 guys on the team, and it takes everyone. Im just a small part of it. Im happy for any opportunities Im getting. Notes: Murphy, who has started all 20 games in goal, is healthy, according to Bennett. Murphy was pulled after giving up three goals in the first 9:41 of the loss to Clarkson. Bennett said his goalie was not feeling well in that game. Union has added a nonconference home game Tuesday, Feb. 1, against LIU. Union glance Brown at Union When: 7 pm Friday

Where: Messa Rink, Schenectady Yale at Union When: 7 pm Saturday

Where: Messa Rink, Schenectady See Morecollapse



