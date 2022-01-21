My obsession with ‘magic’ markers

I admit I felt a little burned out writing column after column about the pandemic and my feeble efforts to convince people to get vaccinated and wear masks when in public. So I’m taking a break and presenting the next fluff or fluff piece (take your pick).

A few Christmas days ago, my adult son and youngest daughter and two oldest grandchildren were sitting at the dinner table coloring and working on various art projects. All kinds of writing implements, construction paper, scissors, tape, glitter and glue were scattered and everyone had a great time. Especially my grown children who, I think, enjoyed being able to vicariously relive their childhood through their niece and nephew.

I walked by and said something about “magic” markers; the magical writing instruments invented the year I was born (1952) by a certain Sidney Rosenthal. This prompted my daughter to laugh profusely and claim, “Nobody, but nobody says ‘magic’ markers anymore, Dad.” I suddenly felt old and more than beside the point.

This sparked a conversation about the validity of my so-called infatuation with the so-called “magic” of markers, which no one so-called “magic” anymore. After leaving the “kids” to their art projects, I felt like an old fuddy-duddy who didn’t know his Sharpie marker from a hole in the ground, er, I mean “magic” writing implement.

As I said, not wanting to wreck the pandemic, I thought back to my daughter’s benign ridges and started thinking about all the other brand names that have entered our English lexicon and now often serve as the generic placeholder for a variety of consumer products; “magic” marker that comes to mind, as well as the universal use of Jell-O brand gelatin to describe that generic gelatinous gunk that people love to eat. Jell-O, pitched in the 1902Ladies’ Home Journalas “America’s Most Famous Dessert,” was a trademark of Pearle Bixby Wait in 1897. That’s what I get you for, Mr. Wait.

So as I pondered the “magic” of markers and the inappropriateness of eating Jell-O branded products, I wondered which name of certain items in the modern lexicon you might prefer: the brand names that have often become the generic ones? Or the utilitarian really generic name?

Hungry for a 1954 Swanson “TV Dinner” or a frozen meal? Then you spread some Cool Whip on your Jell-O branded dessert, or do you prefer a whipped cream topping? What about Crock pot vs slow cooker? Thermos or thermos to keep your lemonade cold and your coffee warm? Speaking of coffee, would you rather add a little Coffee Mate or non-dairy creamer?

What do you prefer to let yourself through: a taser or stun gun? Do you play ping pong or table tennis? Using a cotton swab or swab? If you get a boo-boo, do you grab a band-aid or an adhesive bandage? If you wake up in the morning with a splitting headache after swallowing too many gelatin shots, do you ask your partner to get you an aspirin or some blood-thinning tablets? Is it a zipper or are you saying, “My separable closure seems to be stuck?” Do you use Saran film or plastic, cling film or food film?

Having a cold? Are you reaching for a Kleenex or tissue? Cracked Lips Need Chap Stick or Lip Balm? Do you reach for tape or cellophane, clear or pressure-sensitive tape to wrap a present?

Velcro or is it a Velcro? Frisbee vs Flying Disc? Popsicle vs Ice Pop? Post-it notes or are they sticky or repositionable notes you’re looking for on the stationery island at the store? Ah, yes, life’s great challenges, what the hell do you have in your hand to write a shopping list: a post-it or sticky note, or a repositioning note? And do you use my “magic” marker or my daughter’s Sharpie to remind you to buy eggs, bread, and more Jell-O and Coffee Mate?

As for me, I will continue to jot down my shopping list on a Post-It note with my favorite magic “magic” marker.

Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at [email protected].