Shoaib Akhtar Can Still Bowl At 140kmph Plus, Says Asia Lions Captain Misabah-ul-Haq





Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq said that Shoaib Akhtar has the capability to bowl at the speed of 140kmph even today. As the Legends League Cricket 2022 is set to kick-off on Thursday (January 20) with the first match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions in Al Amerat. The India Maharajas will be led by Virender Sehwag and the team consists of former Indian international stars like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny. Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Asia Lions in Legends League Cricket 2022 Misbah will lead the Asia Lions side which mostly includes players from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan and Kamran Akmal are part of Asia Lions ‘ squad. Shoaib Akhtar can still bowl at 140kmph plus: Misbah-ul-Haq Shoaib Akhtar, who has claimed 444 international wickets from 224 matches across all formats, had clocked 161.3 kmph against England during a 2003 World Cup fixture. The former Pakistan speedster’s record is yet to be surpassed for almost two decades and his Pakistan teammate Misbah believes that Akhtar can still bowl more than 140kmph. The Asia Lions skipper is excited to play once again with his former opponents and entertain the fans of the game. “He (Shoaib Akhtar) can still bowl at 140kmph plus. It is good to see so many legends in this tournament. We hope to entertain people,” Misbah said. Playing with each other is fun and it is also very competitive whether it is Legends League or wherever we play. It is a scenic ground and the facilities are wonderful,” he added. The third team that will participate in the Legends League Cricket 2022 is World Giants which will be led by two-time T20 World Cup winning captain Daren Sammy. World Giants team also include other prominent players like Kevin Pietersen, Jhonty Rhodes, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien and Brendan Taylor. Also Read: Ravi Shastri Appointed As Commissioner For New T20 Tournament Legends League Cricket (LLC)

