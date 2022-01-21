Greg Hansen: Arizona’s tennis rise continues with Friday’s game against Texas | Greg Hansen





Last year Shields Wildcats hit the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 1960s. This year they may be better. Last year we beat seven teams in the top 25, he says. This is the best team I’ve ever coached. Shields and the Wildcats received a stamp of authentication last spring when they played against the No. 7 Longhorns and lost 4-3 in the heart of Texas. A day later, I received an email from the Godfather of Arizona tennis, Dave Snyder, who coached Arizona to the NCAA semifinals in 1962 and 1967, and was consistently shown All-Americans and top 25 teams from 1958-74. are when the UA did not even have its own tennis court. Clancy is the real deal, wrote Snyder, who retired as a Texas Hall of Fame tennis coach after a remarkable career from 1974-2000. This is not a one-time deal. He came in no time from beating the Longhorns. If you build it, they will come, right? That’s what the Longhorns were doing Thursday morning at the Robson Tennis Center, preparing for Friday’s 1:30 p.m. game. In his first five seasons in Arizona, Shields was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year twice (2019 and 2021). Last year, his club broke 72 and 61 game losing streaks against USC and UCLA. After establishing Arizonas legitimacy, one of Shields’ remaining goals was to get national powers to play a home-and-home program against the Wildcats.

