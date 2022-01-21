NTTF will be ready for the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships





Through Joe Apu The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF, says it is ready to compete in the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships, which will be announced in April for the city of Chengdu, China. NTTF Secretary General Chimezie Asiegbu told Daily SunSports that the federation has been moving machines to ensure it builds a solid team. The federation is looking ahead and I must tell you that we will be prepared for the World Team Table Tennis Championships in 2022. We have looked closely at the players and will do our best to present a team that can compete with the best in the world . The ITTF Group, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) and the City of Chengdu have announced the dates of the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships finals. The event will take place from Sunday 17 to Tuesday 26 April 2022. ITTF President Petra Srling commented: I am pleased to confirm that the finals of the 2022 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in April in Chengdu. In these times of uncertainty, we are grateful to our hosts, who have taken all necessary measures to ensure the successful delivery of our marquee. The table tennis family is looking forward to a full year of table tennis action after a successful end of 2021 that heralded the international relaunch of the sport. This is the first time that Chengdu has hosted a World Table Tennis Championships and it is the first time since 2008 that China has hosted a team championship event. Liu Guoliang, ITTF Executive Vice President and CTTA President, added: The World Table Tennis Championship is the most important ITTF event of the year, as well as one of the highly anticipated events by fans around the world. The event is a two-way promotion for table tennis leagues and for the city of Chengdu. Chengdu has a lot of experience in organizing table tennis events, having successfully held the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup and Chengdu Open. We believe that the city will once again increase the popularity of table tennis worldwide this year World Table Tennis Championships.

