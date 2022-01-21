Buffalo falls at No. 16 USC at home

Next game: UCLA 22-02-2022 | 7:00 pm PAC-12 NETWORKS KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM Jan. 22 (Sat) / 7:00 PM UCLA History

BOULDER Colorado fell just short in its bid to win a ranked team on Thursday, when the Buffaloes dropped a 61-58 decision at No. 16 USC at the CU Events Center.

Tad Boylea ‘s Buffs fell to 12-5 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play, while also dropping to 0-4 against ranked teams this season. The Trojans, who ended a seven-game run against Colorado, improved to 15-2, 5-2.

The Buffs led 50-45, with 6:40 remaining, but USC defeated Colorado 16-8 for the win.

Jabari Walker led CU by 13 points and Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva each added 10.

Chevez Goodwin led USC with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

The Buffs shot just 31 percent from the floor (16-for-51) and bounced back, 47-32. USC had 18 offensive rebounds for 15 second chance points and Colorado made 16 turnovers that led to 14 USC points.

The Buffs hit 19 of their 25 free throw attempts as well as seven of their 15 3-point attempts. Colorado also held USC to 37 percent shooting (23-for-62).

“I take the blame for this, especially regarding our offensive inefficiency,” said a clearly disappointed Boyle. “I thought we made offensive progress but we didn’t move the ball and we didn’t move our bodies. But I don’t take the blame for being outmatched by 15. That’s where the toughness shows up and they were the stronger team this evening. “

HOW IT HAPPENED: After a late CU rally in the first half sent the Buffs into the break 25-25, the Trojans jumped to a six-point lead early in the second half. USC used a 7-0 run to take a 43-37 lead in seven minutes as the Buffs came empty on five consecutive possessions.

But Colorado responded with a 10-0 run over the next six minutes to take a 47-43 lead with 8:18 to play. Nique Clifford , who had his first career start instead of being injured Elia Parquet , started the run with a thunderous dunk on a quick break fueled by a Walker steal. Battey then added a bucket, Luke O’Brien finished a long three-pointer and Clifford capped the drive with another long trey.

Minutes later, Colorado stretched the cushion to five, 50-45, on a da Silva three-pointer with 6:40 to go. That brought the crowd of 7,475 to life and the Buffs were in position to topple a top-25 team.

But from that moment on, the Buffs got cold and they also realized a number of critical turnovers. The Trojans, meanwhile, methodically worked back into the game with five straight points to bring the score to 50-50 with five minutes left.

“It’s the realization that it’s not always going to be easy,” Boyle said. “We always want to run and we want to run, so we can get those dunks in transition and we can get the open threes in transition. We have to understand that half way it’s not going to be easy. You’re going to have to work. It takes effort and energy.”

Colorado briefly regained the lead at two KJ Simpson free throws before the Trojans advanced, 53-52, on a three-point play by Boogie Ellis. The Buffs rebalanced the game on a free throw from Battey with 2:43 to play before USC took the lead for good, 55-53, when USC’s Goodwin shoved a loose ball under the bucket and let it slide home.

“Those 50-50 balls are tough,” Boyle said. “They wanted it more tonight. They made plays and we didn’t.”

Colorado narrowed the gap to one with two Walker free throws in the last minute before Goodwin hit one of two free throws for a 58-56 USC lead with 26 seconds left.

That gave the Buffs a chance to equalize their next possession, but CU missed a shot on the rim and the Trojans added another free throw. The Buffs then turned it around on their next possession and the Trojans added two more free throws with six seconds left to freeze the win.

CU made only one of their last nine field goals.

“I’m not going to blame our players,” Boyle said. “They fought, they fought. But we came up short. This one stings. We had a chance and we all have to look at ourselves in the mirror.”

Colorado took an early lead and held the lead for the opening nine minutes of the opening half, while CU limited the Trojans to 3-for-13 shots in the span.

But USC put together a 9-0 run to take a 17-11 lead with 7:49 left at halftime, as Isaiah Mobley scored six straight runs for USC with Colorado’s Walker on the bench with two errors.

However, Colorado rallied in the closing minutes of the half. CU used an 8-2 run in the last 3:17 to put the game in the break 25-25. Battey had four points on the rise and Simpson and Walker had a pair of free throws each.

The Buffs dominated the boards 23-13 in the opening 20 minutes, with the Trojans taking eight points from 11 offensive rebounds.

But Colorado made up for the difference by hitting 11 of 15 free throws.

TURNING POINT: This was only decided in the last minutes. But just after CU took a five-point lead, 50-45, with less than seven minutes to play, the Trojans responded with five unanswered points to regain momentum. Colorado regained the lead once more, but the Trojans were in control in the final minutes.

WHAT IT MEANS: It’s a hard way to learn a lesson, but CU’s young players learned a valuable lesson from an experienced USC team on Thursday. Good teams make crucial moves in crunch time and against good teams any mistake is costly.

KEY STATISTICS: The Buffs shot just 31 percent from the floor (16-for-51) going outrebounds, 47-32 USC had 18 offensive rebounds for 15 second chance points Colorado made 16 turnovers to 14 USC points.

REMARKABLE: Colorado’s five-game home win streak was cut short. The Buffaloes dropped to 16-8 all-time vs. Southern Cal and 8-3 all-time vs. Southern Cal in Boulder. is within six points two possessions or less in the last four minutes. The loss broke an eight-game home win in conference games. USC’s 47 rebounds were a CU opponent’s season-high, Colorado’s 16 field goals made and 31.4 percent shooting its season lows.

QUOTE-WORTHY: “We came up short tonight, but we will come back. The challenge I have is to get this team ready for Saturday night against UCLA. We have to get better.” CU head coach Tad Boylea

NEXT ONE: The Buffs wrap up their home series with the Los Angeles Schools Saturday when they host No. 9 UCLA in a 7 p.m. game at the Events Center (Pac-12).

Contact: [email protected]