India vs South Africa Scorecard Live Updates, SA vs IND Match Live Score Ball by Ball Updates,





IND vs SA updates: India’s dealings with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer raise eyebrows The Indian Venkatesh Iyer. (AP Photo) What is Venkatesh Iyer’s role in the team? That is one of the many puzzles floating around with the Indian ODI team playing an old fashioned cricket game. There are quite a few issues, from the top order run-up pace to the lack of bowlers taking wicket in the center overs to a lack of finishers, but Iyers’ case is a great example of capturing the confusion in the camp. Stand-in captain KL Rahul, and even more so head coach Rahul Dravid, can’t shake the mismanagement of the seam bowling all-rounder who made his ODI debut on Wednesday. The absence of an all-rounder in white ball cricket has been the teams biggest weakness of late, exposed at last year’s T20 World Cup when picking a semi-fit Hardik Pandya backfired. Iyer was accelerated to the Indian team after the tournament as the selectors saw him as an option to fill the void. The team management selected him before Suryakumar Yadav for the first ODI, ostensibly to use him as an all-rounder. He also didn’t get any left, and the left leg wasn’t used well as a batter either. If he hasn’t impressed team management as a bowler, then why has he been picked so low and wasted that he can’t even show his batting prowess? How was the communication between the selectors and management? The top order, as it stands now, is clustered with batsmen eager to take their time. Something has to change there to seize the momentum. Iyer would actually be ideal there, because if he succeeds, it will give India a breakthrough from the rigidity they have fallen into. And they wouldn’t get a better chance than this bilateral series to try out options. The ongoing series against the Proteas, or any bilateral series leading up to the 2023 World Cup, is of no consequence to India in terms of results. Hosting the ICC event, India is not part of the World Cup Super League as they qualify automatically. From that perspective, bilateral series offers Dravid and the company an opportunity to close the void/loopholes and zoom in on the right players and right combination.

