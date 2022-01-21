Sports
Tennis ace Rublev says Australia let him in WITH COVID and he’s ‘no more testing’ after Djokovic drama
TENNIS star Andrei Rublev has revealed he was allowed to enter Australia with Covid despite the ugly spat with Novak Djokovic.
The 24-year-old Russian has to face Marin Cilic in the third round of the Australian Open after a victory over Ricardas Beraknis.
And ahead of that match-up, he revealed how his own battle with the coronavirus before the Grand Slam tournament left him unsure whether he would be in Melbourne.
But while he was still positive for Covid on his arrival Down Under, he was let in and is no longer being tested.
Speak with Sports club, Rublev said: I am not being personally tested now because I have just got over the coronavirus.
When I flew to Australia I was still positive but the level of Covid SS as it is called I won’t lie it was very low and not dangerous.
I was allowed to enter the country. In addition, I was quarantined for more than ten days.
That revelation comes just days after Djokovic, 34, was expelled from the country after a humiliating vaccine row that lasted nearly two weeks — ending with a three-year ban from the country.
JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE 10 BONUS WITH 100S GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply)
The unvaccinated tennis ace claimed he had a visa waiver but was expelled from the country before the Australian Open.
Djokovic received a hero’s welcome when he landed in his home country of Serbia on Monday and is now in talks with lawyers about suing the Australian government for €3.2 million for assault.
Djokovic said he was extremely disappointed after three judges unanimously rejected his latest request to stay Down Under and chase a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.
The government had canceled its visa for a second time, saying they considered the star’s presence in the country a risk to the health and good order of the Australian people, while negating their vaccination efforts.
They were also concerned that the stars’ decision to defy Covid rules in Serbia by attending an interview knowing he was infected could encourage an attitude of violating public health regulations.
A journalist who interviewed Djokovic for French outlet L’Equipe on December 18 said he had not been told the star had coronavirus.
His positive test was given as the reason for an exception to the vaccine rules when he was granted a visa to play at the Australia Open.
DEPORTED
But it turned out he greeted fans at three events while he was infected in December, potentially leading him to jail for breaking the law in Serbia.
There were also questions about his return to Spain, where he was training before flying to Oz.
His visa application erroneously stated that he had not visited other countries – an error he attributed to a manager for ticking the wrong box.
His family claimed he was being held in conditions such as a prison with not enough food.
Djokovic may also be banned from the French Open in May and the US Open in August for not having the vaccine.
It is believed he can still compete in Wimbledon, where he will try to surpass Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s tally of 20 Grand Slams each.
Now it has also emerged that the tennis legend has a majority stake in a pharmaceutical company that aims to develop a non-vaccination treatment for Covid.
Novak, 34, and his wife Jelena, 35, jointly bought 80 percent of Danish biotech company QuantBioRes in June 2020.
Read our Novak Djokovic .’s live blog for the latest updates
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17385528/andrey-rublev-australia-open-covid-novak-djokovic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or c[email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022