Union men’s hockey head coach Bennett placed on paid administrative leave – The Daily Gazette





SCHENECTADY Men’s hockey head coach Rick Bennett of Union College, who led the Dutch to the 2014 NCAA championship, won’t be sitting behind the bench this weekend as the team plays its first home games in more than a month. Union Athletics announced Thursday night that Bennett was placed on paid administrative leave while the College investigates an allegation received late Wednesday evening. Assistant coach John Ronan will lead the team while the Dutch host Brown on Friday at 7 PM and Yale on Saturday at 7 PM at Messa Rink. According to a press release, the team was informed of Bennetts’ departure on Thursday afternoon. The College takes all allegations seriously and immediately began investigating the matter, the press release said. The Union’s sports director, Jim McLaughlin, said in a text message that there will be no further comment on the matter until the investigation is completed. A call to Bennett went unanswered. Bennett joined the Union men’s hockey team in 2005 and served as an assistant/associate head coach under head coach Nate Leaman. Bennett was promoted to head coach when Leaman left to become the Providence College head coach after the 2010-11 season. In his first year as head coach, the Dutch won ECAC Hockey regular season and tournament titles. The Dutch won the NCAA East Regional tournament to advance to their first Frozen Four at the Division I level. They lost to Ferris State 3-1 in the semifinals. The Dutch won another ECACH tournament title in 2013, but lost to Quinnipiac in the NCAA East regional final. Union had its best-ever season in program history in 2013-14, with 32-6-4. The Dutch won ECACH regular season and tournament titles and reached the Frozen Four. This time, Union defeated Boston College 5-4 in the semifinals, then defeated Minnesota 7-4 to win its first national title. One of the most memorable moments of the 2013-14 season was the brawl between Union and RPI at the end of the Mayors Cup match, won by the Engineers 2-1. Bennett had an exchange with then RPI head coach Seth Appert. Bennett was banned for two games by the college and by ECACH for two more games. In his 11th season as head coach, Bennett is 192-133-45. Under Bennett, the Dutch have won twenty or more matches six times and have only had two losing seasons. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

