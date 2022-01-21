Sports
Kentucky-Florida Postgame Quotes – University of Kentucky Athletics
UK ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS
POSTGAME QUOTES FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
#23 KENTUCKY VS. FLORIDA
THURSDAY 20 JANUARY 2022
MEMORIAL COLISEUM LEXINGTON, KY.
Kentucky Head Coach Kyra Elzy
on Dre’una Edwards’ not playing on thursday and if she is available on sunday
“It’s a disciplinary action that we’re dealing with, and we’re dealing with it internally and no further comments from there.”
On their relationship after Edwards’ second suspension
“Like I said, it’s a disciplinary action that we’ll address when the time comes, no further comment. If you have any questions about today’s basketball game, I’ll be happy to answer them.”
on Robyn Benton’s injury during the game and her status
“Right now the medical team will be examining her, and she will be out day to day, so I still haven’t received an update. So I’ll be checking her out when we leave here.”
on if Olivia Owens and Nyah Leveretter’s presence tonight made it difficult for the offense to come into the picture
“No, I think our problems started defensively. We didn’t have the intensity I was looking for. We changed our defense, and that’s up to me. And I take it, that wasn’t the kind of intensity I was looking for defensively, and then offensively, I thought their physical play really bothered us. I didn’t think we handled it in the beginning. I thought we had an open mind and we just have to have faith and get up and take that down.”
On if Edwards didn’t affect the team’s mindset regarding intensity
“Well, I don’t know if that affected us. We didn’t play well in Tennessee, not even with Dre’Una [Edwards]. So that’s part of it. So we just need to go back, reset, refocus and really change our mindset, an attitude that we don’t want to lose, and that’s going to start with me as the leader of this program, and we really need to do some soul searching. But we are talented enough to turn this around, as disappointing as it is tonight.”
About what she tells the team about getting through a tough series of games
“Well at this point we’re just going to go back to the blue collar, you go back to work. My message to the team, we are not victims. Obviously we had some setback, but so are we other teams in the country and we you just have to stand up, take up the challenge, and that’s what we’ll do.
What area of the game on the pitch can the team improve in?
“The intensity, defensively. Now if you can fly around defensively, we need to get some points out of our defense and when we score, the defense is set, so that makes us have to work so hard in So, as you can see, when we get it Turning up the heat, we turn our opponents around and we can get scoring opportunities more easily.”
About what the Florida guards did to make it hard to defend them
“Well, that’s what shows your lack of intensity. They put their heads down and drove the ball, and we didn’t step up and finish our defense, and it shows because they put the ball on.”
About (Jada) Walker and her performance
“Yes, she’s a spark. She has the mentality we need across the board and she will continue to grow and get better. I love where she is in terms of competition and crowds. I thought today she put her heart on the ground had been laid even by the mistakes.”
About the difference between intensity and toughness
“Hence what I said before, the physical play of their (Florida) bothered us and we will have to go back. We played against physical teams and did well, not today. We will go back and evaluate that. But I thought their physical play bothered us early.”
On the difficulty of 3-point shooting tonight
“For this team, transition 3s are really good for us, rhythm 3s are really good for us. I think when we stagnate offensively and we don’t move it forces us to take either contested 3s or deeper 3s because they have us out pushed the floor, so we’re not as efficient that way.”
About the lack of assists during the game
“Right now, our offensive chemistry isn’t clicking, we’re doing too much standing. What I talked about with the team during timeouts, we’re breaking down our plays and it’s up to me. We’ll go back and work on that during the training When we go all the way through our sets, we’re pretty efficient. But right now, we’re breaking them down and not attacking downhill, so we’re easy to guard at this point.”
Florida Interim Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley
To Florida’s rebounding advantage
“Yes, we felt we had an advantage in terms of rebounding with these guys. We knew they’d struggled with that in previous games, so it was definitely one of our keys to tonight’s game.”
About Alberte Rimdal on how important she will be in the next matches
“She’s hugely important to our team. I think all of our student athletes are. You know, she brings the ability to stretch the floor and she’s doing it more consistently for us, but she’s willing to do whatever her job is for. the night is whatever the game asks and that’s what makes our team so special.”
On the mismatches under the basket
“We’ve been working on that. A lot of teams have chosen to switch against us. In those situations, we feel we have a point guard advantage with Kiki (Smith) and an inside advantage. Jordyn (Merritt) “She is extremely versatile. She brings the ability to score inside and out with her presence. So she’s a very difficult match for a lot of opponents and that’s something we want to capitalize on.”
About 40 points in the paint
“It’s everything. You know, we felt like we could play a lot of different styles of basketball. We can play big when we have to play big. Play small and fast when we have to play small and fast and we really focused on that and that’s where our advantages lie we had a feeling we would have an advantage tonight with the pace of the game we like to play and i thought we were a little concerned about their press because they were successful but we really got the ball fast our forwards did a great job making baskets and getting the ball out of the basket excuse me and because they were their pressure on the floor so we struggled with that late that was a key and something true we were working on and it was really great to see it translated to the game tonight.”
