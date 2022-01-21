Australia ICC Test Team of the Year, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Joe Root, Kane Williamson





Australia could only handle one player on the ICC test team of the year, despite reclaiming the top spot in the team rankings with best test bowler Pat Cummins, a curious omission. It’s the first time Australia has held the No. 1 test team mantle since May 2020, but it wasn’t enough to see them dominate the team of the year. Marnus Labuschagne is the only Australian player to make the team after rising to the top-ranked batsman in the world with a 935 rating. Watch every match of the KFC Big Bash League Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up with minis for FREE on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo now > Steve Smith and Man of the Ashes Series Travis Head sit fourth and fifth respectively, but they couldn’t find a spot in the top six batsmen of ICC Teams. There was also no place for Cummins, despite the Australian skipper reclaiming the mantle of the world’s best long-format bowler. Mitchell Starc was also missing, despite finishing the Ashes series as the fifth-ranked all-rounder, two ahead of England’s Ben Stokes who is now seventh. MORE CRICKET NEWS IPL: History-maker looks at millions; Still worth a point for 37 years: the BBL stars that IPL clubs have to splash for EXCLUSIVE: Steve Smith’s Offer to Play BBL Final with Sydney Sixers Rejected ULTIMATE GUIDE: Scorchers tipped to end Sixers streak as Aussie stars shake up BBL Finals Series < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Curiously, Pat Cummins was missing from the ICC Test Team of the Year. Source: AFP England skipper Joe Root earned the number 4 role in the team of the year after his brilliant 2021, with Labuschagne as number 3. Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and India’s Rohit Sharma open the pack, while compatriots Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin also teamed up. Pakistan had also elected three representatives with Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi. Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!!! < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ALL 26 LIMITS! Maxy leaves for 154 | 04:53 New Zealand had two representatives in paceman Kyle Jamieson and batsman Kane Williamson, who also heads the squad. The absence of Australian players likely has more to do with their light Testing schedule in 2021, in which they played just five Tests due to Covid. However, it is still a curious decision that the best Test bowler in the world was left out in Cummins. Play Australia’s best fantasy cricket game KFC SuperCoach BBL. Register now at supercoach.com.au > ICC TEST TEAM OF THE YEAR 2021 Dimuth Karunaratne SL Rohit Sharma IND Marnus Labuschagne AUS Joe Root NL Kane Williamson New Zealand Fawad Alam PAK Rishabh Pants IND Ravichandran Ashwin IND Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Hasan Ali PAK Shaheen Afridi PAK

