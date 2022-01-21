Preview: MSU Hockey Looks to Right Ship vs. No. 15 Ohio State





Last week was a big opportunity for Michigan State hockey to set the tone for the final month and a half of the season. As we hit the road to face a Wisconsin team that has fallen back since last year’s Big Ten Regular Season Championship and was just below them in the standings, a win or two would have had the Spartans firmly in the middle of the race. Conference and away from the well-known Big Ten Basement. Instead, Michigan State was swept by the Badgers, not taking a single point and taking a jump in the standings.

The problem is, the Big Ten scheme is only getting harder. MSU’s next four opponents are all top four teams in the conference. Four games are at home, three on the road and one at a neutral venue at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Next on the roll is number 15 Ohio State in East Lansing on Friday and Saturday nights. It’s been nearly three months since the Buckeyes and Spartans met in Columbus, a split series to begin Big Ten play. The Spartans took the first win with a 2-1 decision, but Ohio State dominated on Saturday-evening with a 5-1 win. Since then, Ohio State has continued to play a high level of hockey, just one year after finishing in a tie for fifth place in the Big Ten and five points ahead of Michigan State. OSU (16-7-1) has yet to be won this season, including several wins over Minnesota, Michigan and Notre Dame and a sweep against Penn State. The addition of freshmen ahead Georgii Merkulov to the already gifted roster Buckeye has worked wonders for the OSU attack. Merkulov’s 12 goals and 12 assists have propelled Ohio State to the sixth most goals scored in the country at 87, finishing second in the Big Ten. First year goalkeeper Jakub Dobes is also out between the pipes with a 2.12 goals-to-average and .929 save percentage. They’re a well-coached team and they stick with what they’re doing, said Michigan State Head Coach Danton Cole. They don’t get off much and have been since the first weekend of the year. Junior forward Josh Nodler was the offensive star for Michigan State the last time the two foes met, scoring two of MSU’s three weekend goals and assisting on the other side. Since late November, Nodler has been extremely quiet on the scoresheet with just one goal and zero assists in the past two months. Cole noticed and shuffles Nodler up, down, left and right in the lineup. Last weekend he was kicked to the right on the second line with fellow juniors Jagger Joshua and Nicolas Mller. The weekend before, he was dropped from the top of the lineup all the way to the middle of the fourth line. All his hallmarks are, “Hey, if you want to marry my daughter, I want that young man to have all those characteristics,” Cole said for the Wisconsin series. But you have to be a bit of a marksman sometimes and have that real short memory to be a big player. Hell will come through. I’ve been through this with other guys and he works so hard and cares so much that it will happen. Staying out of the penalty area was a problem for MSU during the losing streak and it is paying off on the scoreboard. In the last four games, the Spartans have taken 23 penalties, but their timing was the killer. Last week, Wisconsin scored four power-play goals, all of which came in the third period. The week before, Minnesota scored just one power play goal, but 11 penalties in two games kept MSU in a tough battle all weekend. It ruins the flow of the game, Cole said. You don’t rely on enough guys in a short amount of time to have that energy and that jump. And sometimes you lose energy by not playing. Again, you can’t kill 14 to 16 minutes of a game. That’s a game period and it’s just not a productive way to win a hockey game. Despite the slip in the standings, the team agrees that a new sense of urgency is not necessary. Instead, a more consistent urgency and effort of 60 minutes is needed from whistle to whistle. Mitchell Lewandowski. It doesn’t matter who you play against, whether you play the best team in the country or the worst team in the country, Cole said. What you want to see from really good hockey teams is that consistency of that urgency. But after a few weekends like that, I sure hope we have their attention. Puck drop is at 7pm Friday night and 6pm Saturday night. Both matches will be broadcast on BTN+. Want the news without having to hunt for it?

