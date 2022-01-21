Table tennis: ‘The two Lebruns are gold nuggets’





The former coach of Gatien is particularly alert to the case of the Lebrun brothers.

In any case, since the Gatien period, the French “ping” had disappeared from the radar, a lot has changed during about 4 years, for what reason? After this golden phase with the Gatien, Chila, Legot… four players in the World Top 15, the Federation forgot to invest, thinking it would continue on its own… It was in 2002 that a “talent search” operation linked to clubs, was launched, we saw 5,000 young people a year. After winning everything at European level as youngsters, we had a 100% French senior European Championship final and Simon Gauzy is currently in the top 20 in the world. Hope Prithika Pavade (17) was invited to play in Japan, it is a reference. The MTT has long been a reference club with its two Pro A pennant teams before it was wiped off the map in the early 2000s, it’s a bit sad! It is unfortunately a phenomenon that occurred at several clubs, such as Trinit Sports Nice, but Nevers, Levallois, the American Kremlin Bictre fell back into anonymity. I regret that the City and Montpellier TT then failed to invest beyond the “pro” teams, promotional tools, by launching during this period a training center that is well referenced today. The specifications must provide for this, we must not forget that all our champions are the result of the quality of the training of the clubs. The ANMTT (Alliance Nmes Montpellier TT) in its second season, is this the right formula for you? Yes, this addition of players, leaders, seems intelligent to me. Our Federation (he has been elected, editor’s note) must be flexible to encourage this type of union. You have to take all the good and let it grow. The MTT has put out Alexis and Flix Lebrun, two ppites today Istres (Pro B) and Pontoise Cergy (Pro A), it’s terrible, no! Once his interim period ends, Alexis will return to play the 2nd phase of L1 with the Alliance. With him, driving in Pro B is very possible. Linking the two Lebruns to the adventure of a club they are deeply attached to is a plus. It’s a rarity to have two brothers of this level. They are two gold nuggets, and with the family balance, all the conditions are in place to succeed in Montpellier, at least until the 2024 Games in Paris. Because if they have the technique, they are also real players and claim gold nuggets from everywhere, not just in France, which makes me reconsider Philou Gatien, even though we never have a guarantee. It is a shame to deprive yourself of such talents, which are already included in the Potential Paris 2024 (8 elements in total) and to have these two inhabitants of Montpellier in Paris, it would be fantastic. Keeping them in the club is really a priority goal, I hope everyone is convinced of that… Michel Gadal, educational experience An EPS professor who never taught because he was seconded from the Ministry of National Education to that of Sport, this Gersois, adopted from Montpellier, is still active at the age of 68 through his company “Michel Gadal Consulting”. This former player of the French cadet group that led Jean-Philippe Gatien to the top in the early 1990s, knew everything from his positions at Insep to his positions as CTR in the region then DTN (2001/2013) or director of the 2013 World Cup Paris. Director of the Canada high-level project invested in rebuilding British sport, he was also an advisor in Brazil, Israel, Quebec and Argentina. Finally, he is the author of the books “Reflections around Excellence” and “The Road to Success”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2022/01/21/tennis-de-table-les-deux-lebrun-sont-des-pepites-10058973.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

