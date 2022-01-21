Penny Hardaway takes aim at media, says exhausted Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team plays hard despite losses

After Memphis’ third straight loss, a 70-62 home loss to SMU on Thursday night, Coach Penny Hardaway sounded during his post-game press conference and told the assembled media “stop asking me stupid f–ing questions.”

Hardaway was asked by a reporter if he had lost confidence that he could get the job done at Memphis and if he was ashamed of the team’s performance.

“I think the only thing I can say to this media is because sometimes these media get a little angry when it comes to me. We don’t have our full roster. You all know we don’t have our full list.” roster. Stop asking me stupid f-ing questions about if I feel like I can do anything,” Hardaway said in response.

“If I had my roster like them, then I feel like I can do what I want to do. I coach really hard, my boys play very hard, I’m not ashamed of anything. We have four freshmen starting, you all have to act like we got 17, 18 and 19 year olds here trying to learn how to play against 22, 23 and 24 year old boys Come on man Stop scorning me bro Like do that no I work too damn hard I work way too hard for that You write all these bulls — articles about me and all I do is work We have young children on the ground They have young children on the ground .”

Memphis, which opened the season as No. 12 in the AP poll, fell to 9-8 overall and 3-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers have lost eight of their last 12 games since they started the season with five consecutive wins.

Going into the season, it looked like Hardaway had built a roster ready to take a deep run in the NCAA tournament. The Tigers returned three starters from a team that won the NIT, added a few impact transfers, then went out and landed top five recruits Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren in August.

But Bates has struggled, Duren is inconsistent and the pieces don’t fit as expected in the preseason. There have also been COVID issues and injuries in recent weeks; DeAndre Williams missed his fourth game in a row on Thursday, while Landers Nolley was out for a second straight game.

Against SMU, Memphis started with three freshmen, a sophomore transfer and returning junior Lester Quinones. The Mustangs started five seniors.

“It is what it is, man. I don’t like to lose my character. We’re hurt, man,” Hardaway said. “Our roster is exhausted at the moment of guys who can definitely make a difference and help the young guys get through this. At the moment they have to learn on the fly. It’s difficult.”

Last season, Memphis started 6-5 before winning nine of the next 10 games to get into the NCAA tournament bubble (it ended up missing, instead winning the NIT title). The Tigers have 11 games left in the regular season, but they are running out of time to turn the tide.

“We have to be tougher as a group. We have to stop feeling sorry for ourselves when things don’t go well and just keep fighting,” Hardaway said. “Right now we are not fighting. This is not a Memphis team. We are not fighting hard enough for the whole game.”