Ohio Football Appoints Nowinsky Defensive Coordinator

20-1-2022 15:30:00 hours

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, OhioOhio football head coach Tim Albin announced today that former Miami Redhawks Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Spence Nowinsky will join the Bobcats coaching staff as Defensive Coordinator. “Spence’s defenses in both Illinois and Miami have shown that he can stop the game and put pressure on the quarterback,” Albin said. “Having planned the game against his defense over the past four seasons, we know firsthand that he has made the most of his staff and has been a big part of the recent success at his previous stop in the west. Spence is renting a home run for our program.” Nowinsky was the co-defensive coordinator and coach of the Miami linebackers for four seasons. Under his leadership, the 2018 Redhawks defense finished in the top half of nearly every statistical category. They finished fourth in scoring defense (25.5), third in rush defense (159.7) and fifth in total defense (368.2) and sacks (29). Their defense only improved in 2019, finishing second in scoring (22.5), third in total defense (352.9), and first in pass defense (175.9). Two of Nowinsky’s linebackers earned All-MAC honors. In 2018, Brad Koenig earned First-Team All-MAC and in 2019, Myles Reid earned Third-Team All-MAC. “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work under Coach Albin’s leadership at Ohio University,” said Nowinsky. “I look forward to developing and growing the Defensive Unit, which has had a history of success and a tradition of excellence. My family and I are ecstatic about this next chapter of our life in Athens.” Prior to Miami, Nowinsky spent nine seasons in the state of Illinois, four of which as a defensive coordinator. Under Nowinsky, six Redbirds earned all conference honors and one student athlete became a two-time first-team All-American in 2012 and 2013. In the four years Nowinsky was the defensive coordinator, the defense amassed 131 sacks, helping the ISU convert 70. . Nowinsky spent two seasons as an associate head coach and defensive coach at Emporia State after three seasons at his alma mater, Minnesota State, and one season at Idaho. He began his collegiate career in Wisconsin, where he was a graduate assistant from 1999-2002. Nowinsky was a defensive lineman with the state of Minnesota from 1991-94. He and his wife, Jen, have two sons, Tommy and Jack.

