Sports
Third-Ranked Hockey Welcomes No. 10 North Dakota for Weekend Series
THIS WEEK
no. 3 Western Michigan resumes National Collegiate Hockey Conference play hosting No. 10 North Dakota on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 pm
LAST WEEK
nothing
THE WEEK BEFORE THAT
nothing
THE LAST TIME OUT
The Broncos have not taken the ice since the Dec. 29 win at Michigan State in the Great Lakes Invitational Showcase. WMU had series scheduled at Colorado State set for Jan. 14-15 but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.
freshman Max Sasson and sophomore Chad Hillebrand scored in the first and second periods to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead before a Spartan power play goal cut the lead in half. WMU withstood an increased attack by MSU, with Cole Gallant sealing the victory with an empty-net goal with 43.3 seconds to play. Brand Bussi made 28 saves in the win.
PERFECT
With the win over the Spartans, Western Michigan finished its non-conference season with a perfect 7-0 record on the road. WMU defeated Ferris State, No. 1 Michigan, Colgate, St. Lawrence and Michigan State all on the road, including sweeps of the Raiders and the Saints.
FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME
Junior Brandon Bussis performance in the GLI Showcase in the win over MSU helped earn him NCHC Goalie of the Month honors. The Broncos also had a road sweep at Miami and a home split with No. 14 Omaha in the month. Bussi posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.02 goals against average and a .928 save percentage. In WMU’s lone loss to the Mavericks he only allowed one goal.
Bussi is the first WMU goalie to ever earn the NCHC Goalie of the Month honors.
VOTE FRANK FOR HOBEY
WMU fifth year senior Ethen Frank is the team’s nomination for the Hobey Baker Award Fan Vote. Fans can vote daily for Frank at www.hobeybaker.com/vote.
Despite not playing in three weeks, Frank is still tied for the nation’s lead in goals scored with 17 and has at least three fewer games played than Northern Michigan’s AJ Vanderbeck and Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin. Frank also has seven assists and sits second on the team with 24 points.
NO. 10 NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS | 13-8-0, 8-2-0 NCHC
– THE SERIES: North Dakota leads the all-time series at 25-7-0, including a 11-3-0 edge at Lawson Ice Arena. The Broncos went 0-2-0 against UND last season, with both meetings coming at “The Pod” in Omaha.
Josh Passolt leads all WMU players in points against the Fighting Hawks with six on four goals and two assists in 10 career games. Cole Gallant, Drew Worrad and Ronnie Attard all have three career points, with Attard putting up three assists in just four career games. Brandon Bussic is 0-3-0 with a 2.87 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.
– SCOUTING THE FIGHTING HAWKS: North Dakota was supposed to play Omaha last weekend but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within UND’s program. The last time the Fighting Hawks were in action they were swept at home by No. 14 Cornell 4-3 and 3-1 on Jan. 7-8. UND has only suffered two losses in NCHC play this season, a 4-1 loss to Minnesota Duluth and a 8-1 loss to St. Cloud State.
North Dakota ranks 19th in the nation in scoring, averaging 3.24 goals per game. Sophomore Riese Gaber leads the team in goals scored with nine and is tied with Olympic-bound defenseman Jake Sanderson for the lead in points with 22. Sanderson has six goals and a squad-best 16 assists from the blue line. Connor Ford is third on the team in scoring with 16 points on three goals and three assists, while Ashton Calder sits second on the team with eight goals.
Bemidji State transfer Zach Driscoll has started in 19 of the team’s 21 games with a 12-7-0 record, a 2.66 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. The team has allowed 2.90 goals per game, ranking tied for 31st in the nation.
UND’s power play is one of the best in the nation, coming in at ninth at 24.7 percent (19-for-77). Gaber has scored five of his nine goals with the man advantage, while Jake Schmaltz has the second-most on the team with three. The penalty kill ranks 34th at 80 percent (68-for-85).
ON THE HORIZON
Western Michigan is on the road for the next three weekends, traveling first to Minnesota-Duluth next Friday and Saturday for a pair of 8:07 pm puck drops. Both games can be seen live on NCHC.tv and heard live on the Bronco Media Network. WMU’s next home game is Feb. 18-19 against No. 5 Denver. Tickets are available at www.wmubroncos.com/tickets.
Sources
2/ https://wmubroncos.com/news/2022/1/20/mens-ice-hockey-third-ranked-hockey-welcomes-no-10-north-dakota-for-weekend-series.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022