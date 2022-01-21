Earlyers lose close match to No. 9 Missouri

20Oklahoma 14 9Missouri 23

NORMAN Fans in attendance were treated to a thriller in Oklahoma’s season debut wrestling at McCasland Field House, but the Sooners ultimately fall short against No. 9 Missouri with a final score of 23-14.

The Sooners (5-3, 2-2 Big 12) and Tigers (7-2, 5-0 Big 12) traded blows from the start and the game ended 14-14 after seven games. beats Tony Madrigal , Justin Thomas and Anthony Mantanona accompanied by an upset victory for Willie McDougald meant it was everyone’s game with three matchups to go, but the breakthrough never came and the Sooners took their third loss of the season. All three faced top-10 opponents.

“There were some close matches,” said head coach Lou Rossellic . “I thought the effort was really good for most. There were a lot of good things that we just have to keep expanding. There were points all over the board tonight, we just have to close the close outs. You have to win the game thinking game. Your will to win must be greater than how tired you are.”

The highlight of the evening came from the red shirt freshman Willie McDougald (6-3) struggling with 149 pounds as a late replacement for the unavailable Dom Demas . Making his collegiate double debut for the Sooners, Niagara Falls, NY, native No. 21 Josh Edmond in a game that went into extra time thanks to two hitches in favor of McDougald late in the third. extra time and took a 5-4 decision win thanks to the driving time advantage he amassed in the tiebreaker rounds.

“I thought Willie did a really good job,” Rosselli said. “Yesterday he didn’t know he was wrestling. To be thrown in like that, to intervene and wrestle with a ranked man, and then still do what he could is impressive. I thought he was very did well. Willie works very hard and he cares a lot. When you match those things together you get someone who will give all they can give. He knows you won’t get too many chances. You might only get one one and he passed his first test.”

no. 14 Tony Madrigal (7-3) put the first points on the board for the Sooners with his first technical fall of the season and the seventh of his career. He built a 10-0 lead in the first period thanks to two four-point near-falls and used another to calm the game in the second period with a score of 16-0 (4:39).

At 157, No. 16 Justin Thomas (12-4) continued his current hot streak with his fifth straight win in a rematch with the Tigers’ number 24, Jarrett Jacques. The Missouri wrestler defeated Thomas in a tight 3-1 decision last season in the NCAA tournament, but it was the sixth-year senior from Huntington Beach, California, who took the win this time. This match also needed extra time to decide and Thomas used a quick breakaway in the tiebreaker rounds to take a 2-1 decision.

Driving a hot streak yourself, No. 32 Anthony Mantanona (10-4) won his fourth straight game to go undefeated in 2022. The senior redshirt held off a third-period push from Missouri’s Sean Harman to take the 6-5 decision win and draw between these two Big 12 foes.

With the ability to lead the way for OU looming, No. 26 Darrien Roberts (11-6) almost pulled a pin when he had his opponent in the crib in the first period, but was unable to complete the move and eventually lost in a 6-4 decision.

The highest ranked matchup of the night saw No. 12 Jake Woodley (14-5) take on No. 5 Rocky Elam. Woodley was the more aggressive of the two in the closing period, but Elam ended up taking a 4-1 decision win. It was the third time in their careers that the two competed against each other.

At Heavyweight, No. 29 Josh Heindselman (8-7) took the mate with the older Elam brother in No. 15 Zach Elam. A late wave from Heindselman came up just short as he ran out of time in the third period to put things in order and a late replay review of a possible takedown was not in his favour.

“We are very close,” said Rosselli. “We took a few hits that we probably shouldn’t have. I think overall we’ll have a chance if we can get a little better and fix a few details. Every guy gets a chance to be as successful as they want to be As you get closer to the post season your mind is more important Knowing that you are going to win and believing in what you are doing matters It is important very simple Keep believing It can happen If you are on If you want to stand on the stand, you can stand on the stand. Just keep doing the work. Most people win because they work.”

The Sooners have only a few days to rest before heading back to Northern Illinois in DeKalb, Illinois. The match is scheduled for Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Follow for updates@OU_Wrestlingon Twitter and Instagram, or likeWrestling in Oklahomaon Facebook.