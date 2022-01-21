Matches revealed for ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

To celebrate the release of the fixture for the T20 crickets pinnacle mens global event, key landmarks from Australia’s seven host cities were lit simultaneously with giant images of global cricket superstars.

The full match and links to register for tickets now live on T20WorldCup.com

2014 Champions Sri Lanka to play the opening match of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia in Geelong.

Australia start title defense in opening game of the Super 12 against New Zealand at the SCG in a 2021 Final re-match.

Two of the world’s crickets’ biggest rivals, India and Pakistan, will face each other for the first time in a World Cup match at the MCG.

Like the women’s event in 2020, the men’s final will be played under lights at the MCG on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The excitement is mounting for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022, following the announcement of the fixtures for the October 16 event on November 13. The world’s top cricketers from 16 international teams will compete in 45 matches as the top men’s T20 cricket event comes to Australia for the first time.

Matches will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, giving fans across the country the chance to see the biggest global sporting event come to Australia in 2022.

In the first round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on Sunday, October 16. They will be joined by two qualifiers in Group A. Two-time champions of the West Indies will also start in the first round, joined by Scotland in Group B and two qualifiers in Hobart.

In the Super 12, host nation Australia is in Group 1 with the world’s number one England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, plus the winner of Group A and second in Group B from the first round. Group 2 includes India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the Group B winner and second in Group A from the first round.

Host and defending champions, Australia will face New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday, October 22, in a rematch of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup Final. The Black Caps will also face England on November 1, at The Gabba in a rematch of their epic semifinal encounter at the 2021 event.

Two of the world’s biggest rivals will take on the MCG, with India taking on Pakistan on Sunday, October 23. It will be the first World Cup clash between the two countries in the MCG and comes before two other fierce rivals, Australia and England, meet at the venue on Friday, October 28.

The state-of-the-art Perth Stadium will host a massive double-header on Sunday, October 30, with South Africa taking on India in the evening game. Earlier in the day, Pakistan will play against the number two from Group A.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10 respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval has hosted a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on November 13, 2022.

Full program and ticket information is available at t20worldcup.com.

Fans must register by January 31 to maximize their chances of getting their seats, before tickets go on sale to the public on February 7.

Ticket prices will remain the same as the postponed event in 2020, with children’s tickets for every First Round and Super 12 game starting at $5, and adult tickets available for select games in each host city starting at $20.

International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice said: T20 is the global growth format for cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge part in inspiring our next generation of players and fans as the world’s best players come to Australia and showcase the very best of our sport. Releasing game schedules is always a great moment in the delivery of a World Cup as fans begin to get excited about opening matches, face-to-face and knockout stages.

This schedule offers so much from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event, to our defending champions Australia, starting with a rematch of the 2021 Mens T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course India against Pakistan in the MCG. We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will support each of the 16 teams in all our seven host cities, which is what makes it so special for the players. You only have to think back to the stunning ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a great event for players and fans alike.

ICC T20 World Cup Local Organizing Committee CEO, Michelle Enright, said; The release of the fixtures gives fans the opportunity to plan their T20 World Cup experience, which is now just 268 days away.

By hosting matches across the country in seven host cities and making tickets accessible at affordable prices, we hope that as many people as possible can experience the incredible atmosphere that international fans bring to global sporting events, as well as the unique, fast-paced and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

World Cups are about bringing people of all backgrounds and cultures together and we hope to safely host over 800,000 fans at Australia’s iconic cricket venues later this year.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LUMINAIRE

Adelaide will see 10 different teams play Super 12 matches in a cricket festival featuring India taking place on the first night at Adelaide Oval against Bangladesh on November 2. Australia will face local Adelaide favorite Rashid Khan on Friday night and Afghanistan on November 4.

Brisbane will host four Super 12 matches with Australia, England and New Zealand, to be played on consecutive nights on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

2014 Sri Lanka champion will participate in the opening match of the event against Namibia at Kardinia Park, Geelong on October 16, 2022 in the first round.

Hobart will see the power-hitters of the West Indies play three first-round matches at Bellerive Oval, starting on October 17, 2022. Hobart will also host three Super 12 matches.

The state-of-the-art Perth Stadium will host five Super 12 matches with defending champions Australia to play a night game against the winners of Group A on 25 October. Perth Stadium will also be lit up on the opening night of the Super 12, with the number one of the world England takes on Afghanistan.

On Thursday, November 3, Pakistan will take on South Africa in a showcase of the fastest bowlers in the world in a nighttime match in the SCG, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Two global qualifying events will determine the final four places for Australia 2022.

ABOUT THE ICC MAN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

The ICC T20 World Cup is the top global event for T20 cricket, the fastest growing game format.

Originally, Australia was supposed to host the event in 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 and moved to October 16 and November 13, 2022. The matches will be played in Adelaide (Adelaide Oval), Brisbane (The Gabba), Geelong (Kardinia Park), Hobart (Bellerive Oval), Melbourne (MCG), Perth (Perth Stadium) and Sydney (SCG).

It will be Australia’s first time hosting the ICC Mens T20 World Cup following a record-breaking women’s event, which was held in February – March 2020. The final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was won by Australia over India in front of 86,174 spectators, a record crowd for women’s sport in Australia and the second highest number ever recorded for a women’s sporting event worldwide.

Australia will compete as defending champions in the eighth edition of the men’s event after winning their first ICC Mens T20 World Cup title in 2021, beating New Zealand in the final to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 2022 ICC Mens T20 World Cup will feature 16 international teams playing 45 matches, with the final being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday 13 November.