Lawyers for accused students criticize prosecutor for publicity

WALL – Lawyers for the Wall Township High School students recently indicted in the alleged abuse scandal that rocked the football team says their clients are being portrayed unfairly and blames the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office for releasing information about the investigation involving accused minors.

The acting prosecutor’s recent press releases have placed young people in the spotlight of public opinion, said Tara Breslow-Testa, who represents one of the indicted students. Prosecutors typically do not confirm the existence of juvenile investigations, as minors are expected to enjoy the benefits of confidentiality. This action goes against the reform of the juvenile justice system and convicts these young people before they have had their day in court.

Defense attorney Michael Pappa, who represents another accused student, offered a similar position: I’m reluctant to comment because the juvenile justice system demands confidentiality, but the prosecution has made a public statement about the alleged offenses, including attempted criminal sexual contact.

A week ago, Acting Public Prosecutor Lori Linskey revealed that several students had been charged in the case. She did not give an exact number, nor their identities due to their status as minors.

The youth complaints of hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment were filed against a number of Wall Township High School students, Linsky said in a Jan. 10 press release.

In addition, a separate investigation resulted in charges of aggravated assault and assault of a minor in connection with alleged behavior that occurred outside of school, the prosecutor said in a statement.

It is imperative that victims of hazing, harassment, intimidation and bullying know that such behavior is not a rite of passage and must not be endured without consequences in order to be accepted into social, club, sports or academic settings, Linskey said at the time. .

The Wall Township High School football field is on display on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

That public announcement and the seriousness of the charges is what keeps the defense lawyers upbeat.

The truth is that nothing of a sexual nature took place in the locker room, Pappa added. These were teens who were friends and teammates engaged in a football locker room activity that the coaching staff knew about.

Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, disagreed with the idea that what the agency was doing was off limits.

Juvenile courts are closed to the public, and state law protects the confidentiality of juvenile files and the identities of those charged with juvenile complaints; however, it is left to the discretion of individual law enforcement agencies to release general information about notable juvenile investigations in their sole discretion,” he said. “Any suggestion that this is unique, unprecedented, or even non-routine is manifestly false.

The football team’s investigation covers several alleged incidents that took place in September and October and reportedly involved with at least seven students who were eventually suspended in November.

The probe resulted in the cancellation of a 2021 playoff game and the teams’ annual Thanksgiving Day game against Manasquan. By the end of December, three football coaches were placed on furlough, including head coach Anthony Grandinetti, along with athletic director Thomas Ridoux.

Rumors and anonymous reports speculated that the incident involved foreign objects and sexual abuse, with videos of some of the actions reportedly circulating in the community and eventually reaching the prosecution.

But those representing the students argue that Linskey has gone too far and put their clients in an unfair and harmful situation as some have returned to the classroom and others soon will.

It was unfortunate that there was press and that these children have to deal with the publicity of it, said Christopher Adams, a lawyer representing one of the indicted minors. Their identity is known in the community and they have to deal with it. The facts have been sensationalized and given the appearance that this was sexual when it was not. This was not sexual, that has been presented.

The charge of criminal sexual contact could hit someone in the butt through jeans, he added. It wasn’t lustful or sexual, it was sophomore and the subject of school discipline, but not the subject of criminal activity.

Wall School Board Secretary Brian Smyth and Board Attorney Athina Cornell at the January 4, 2002 board meeting.

It has also been revealed that the district and lawyers for some of the suspended students were discussing that the students should be transferred to another district, with tuition provided by the Wall school district, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. But none of the students took up the offer.

Such transfers are common for students facing discipline, health or other personal issues as part of a solution to help them get back into academic life, officials said.

Smith added that comparisons with the 2014 hazing in Sayreville in which that football team’s season was canceled, charges were brought and coaches were suspended for leaving the locker room unattended is unfair.

The alleged crimes at Sayreville include kicking, hitting and groping younger players, as well as at least one alleged act of sexual penetration. A total of nine Sayreville players were charged, but none were sentenced to prison or juvenile detention. They were given probation or community service. None of the supervising adults faced legal sanctions.

This is not even in the area of ​​what happened in Sayreville. This was a bunch of teenage boys wrestling in a fully clothed locker room in front of the coaches’ office and coaches, Adams said. If it was more than that, reasonable adults would have stopped it, but the coaches saw it for what it was, roughness. We’ve seen all the videos and it’s nothing, people are describing it as an attempted sodomy, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

Meanwhile, the future of the football team and the criminal case remain unknown. District officials recently dismissed rumors that there would be no football season in the fall, but have yet to appoint a head coach for the upcoming season.

Veteran Shore athletic director and coach Nicholas Pizzulli was named Wall’s athletic director last month. He held a similar position in Sayreville helping that district recover from the scandal in 2014.

The wall football probe has also become a regular topic in Council of Education meetings, where parents and residents ask for answers and board members say they can say little, as it concerns personnel matters and the confidentiality of young people.

Unfortunately, the inability to talk to or defend oneself creates an inevitable information vacuum that is quickly filled with allusions, half-truths, rumours, fake news and malicious lies, Chief Inspector Tracy Handerhan said during Tuesday night’s board meeting. Working on a school board is not for the faint of heart. Serving on the Wall Township Board of Education requires fortitude, guts, and a very thick skin.

