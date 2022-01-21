Tennis crowds begin to cross a line





A young Aussie playing a five-setter on a packed outdoor court in the evenings is always going to spark a little rambunctiousness. Unlike the main arenas, the outdoor courts – and the John Cain Arena where Kyrgios Broady played – are accessed via a ground pass, attracting a younger and often noisier crowd. The Frenchman seemed to have it all. I’ve never played on a course like that, he said afterwards. They just told me this is the court where they put all Australians and that’s crazy. Briton Liam Broady said he found it difficult to deal with the rowdy home crowd while playing Nick Kyrgios. Credit:AP It wasn’t Rinderknech’s first rodeo with a partisan Australian crowd; in the Adelaide International final a few days earlier, facing hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis, the umpire had to ask the crowd to please stop cheering for the French’ mistakes. Here in Melbourne, Kyrgios fans have introduced a new and slightly confusing element; the siuuu sound, a celebratory roar adopted from football legend Cristiano Ronaldo that looks a lot like booing. It’s kind of fun, but it also undoubtedly gives people cover to actually captivate. Loading Is the behavior worse than normal? It is difficult to estimate. The New York crowd gets pretty rowdy at the US Open, but you probably prefer the atmosphere of Flushing Meadows or Melbourne Park to the quiet obedience of Wimbledon every day of the week. After the hardships of the past two years, everyone is in need of a bit of blowing off steam right now. You can feel it in the widespread lack of compliance with wearing masks once people are in their seats. But the litmus test of what is acceptable has to be how the visiting players feel about the situation, and clearly some people’s behavior is starting to hit a line of sorts. Even Kyrgios was visibly frustrated on Thursday night when some people shouted during the game. I told the referee, I told you to tell the crowd not to yell, he said after the game. Loading Unlike most other sports, tennis has strict etiquette for spectators during the action; you must shut up from the moment a player starts serving until the point is over. Some players are more sensitive to this than others: Medvedev, for example, rarely waits for silence. It’s the umpire’s job to control the crowd between points, but otherwise people are free to whoop, yell and, yes, even chat. Public participation is a wonderful and important part of sport. It would be nice if it came with a little tact and class – but unlike a mask, you can’t make that mandatory. News, results and expert analysis from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

